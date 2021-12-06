Why Did Pauley Perrette’s Abby Leave NCIS? Where is She Now?

Season 15 of ‘NCIS’ witnesses one of the pivotal moments in the history of the show, the departure of NCIS Forensic Specialist Abby Sciuto. In episode 22, following the death of agent Reeves, Abby informs her crew that she is leaving NCIS to leave to London to arrange the funeral of Reeves and initiate a charity on Reeves’ mother’s honor as per his aspiration. Upon sharing an emotional farewell with her team, Abby leaves. Naturally, you must be curious about Pauley Perrette’s Abby’s departure from ‘NCIS’ and Perrette’s life after the thriller show. Here’s everything we know!

Why Did Pauley Perrette Leave NCIS?

In October 2017, Pauley Perrette announced that she is leaving ‘NCIS’ in the wake of numerous rumors. Even though Perrette didn’t explicitly reveal the reason behind her decision, she added that no issues exist between her and the show or the network. But following her exit in May 2018, Perrette revealed that she was hiding the truth behind her exit for the sake of her crew members. She also hinted at a certain powerful individual’s influence behind her decision as the person was spreading incorrect stories about her. Perrette also alleged multiple physical assaults behind her decision to leave. “I want to thank my studio and network CBS They have always been so good to me and always had my back,” she finally added.

So it is true that I am leaving NCIS…

There have been all kinds of false rumors as to why (NO I DON'T HAVE A SKIN CARE LINE… pic.twitter.com/gugM2a2ckT — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) October 4, 2017

But in June 2019, as a reply to queries regarding the possibilities of her returning to the show, Perrette explicitly mentioned Mark Harmon, her co-star on ‘NCIS,’ as the influence behind her decision to exit. “NO I AM NOT COMING BACK! EVER! (Please stop asking?) I am terrified of Harmon and him attacking me. I have nightmares about it,” she shared. As per sources, Pauley Perrette and Mark Harmon were not on good terms during the last few seasons of Perrette’s time on the show. Apparently, the friction between the two started when Harmon’s dog allegedly bit a crew member in 2016. Multiple sources reported that Perrette objected to Harmon when the dog was brought to the set even after the incident.

NO I AM NOT COMING BACK! EVER! (Please stop asking?) I am terrified of Harmon and him attacking me. I have nightmares about it. I have a new show that is SAFE AND HAPPY! You’ll love it!#HappyPlace Love y’all! — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) June 7, 2019

Even though rumors regarding the rift between Perrette and Harmon have been spreading since 2018, CBS hasn’t explicitly addressed Perrette’s claims. “I can’t speak to to what she’s addressing in her tweets. She came to us with a workplace concern, we immediately investigated it and resolved it to everyone’s satisfaction, and we’re very happy to have her on the air with us this year. I don’t think she’d be back with us if she had huge concerns,” Kelly Kahl, CBS’ president of entertainment said in August 2019.

In April 2020, Perrette herself said that she has moved forward from that incident. “That [her allegations] is a part of my past now, and it’s nothing that I have any need to talk about again, other than one thing: I’m certainly grateful for having the opportunity to play that character and I always will be,” she said to USA Today.

Where is Pauley Perrette Now?

After leaving ‘NCIS,’ Pauley Perrette joined CBS’ sitcom ‘Broke’ as part of the main cast. The sitcom aired from April 2020 to June 2020 and was canceled after one season. On July 7, 2020, Perrette announced her retirement from acting. “I’m HAPPILY RETIRED! Finally! Woot! All I ever wanted!” Perrette shared. “Actually I retired after NCIS but BROKE was important, beautiful. I did my last dance & am proud of it! Everyone that knows me knew I was retiring right after. I’m proud of my work. I love you guys! I AM FREE!!! (To be the tiny little simple human I am!),” she added the same day.

Actually I retired after NCIS but BROKE was important, beautiful.I did my last dance & am proud of it! Everyone that knows me knew I was retiring right after. I’m proud of my work. I love you guys! I AM FREE!!! (To be the tiny little simple human I am!) #Plants #RescuePets #Books — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) July 7, 2020

After her retirement, Perrette started to spend her time advocating various causes in and around her community in Hollywood, Los Angeles. She is a member of Hollywood United Methodist Church and is apparently a regular churchgoer. She is also a strong advocate of LGBT causes in Los Angeles, Covid-19 vaccine, and animal rescue, along with spreading awareness through her social media platforms. Her admirable community services also include involvement in food and vaccination drives. She is also a collaborator of the LAFD Foundation, a non-profit partner of the Los Angeles Fire Department. She regularly updates her YouTube channel, “PAULEYGRAM,” to communicate with her fans.

Please, please… accept my church’s and my care and come get vaccinated. You’ll get your own HUGE ring from our famous Bell Tower! Please get #vaccinated https://t.co/o7cP9UHHzD — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) August 26, 2021

