Why Did Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow Get Divorced?

The marriage of Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow has always been a subject of public interest. The former has earned much fame through his appearance in ‘Selling the OC,’ while the latter needs no introduction, given her iconic performance as Chloe Beale in ‘Pitch Perfect.’ So when the two decided to separate and divorce, people could not help but wonder about the reasons behind the same. Well, let’s explore it all together, shall we?

Why Did Tyler and Brittany Divorce?

On February 19, 2019, Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow announced that they were officially engaged to be married. Both parties revealed the information with much joy, looking forward to spending their life together after tying the knot. The two had apparently gotten betrothed a few weeks before and could not help but gush about each other while sharing the happy news. Not long afterward, Tyler and Brittany tied the knot on March 14, 2020, in a beautiful ceremony in Malibu, California.

Given the joy that Tyler and Brittany seemed to have over their wedding, it certainly disheartened many when the couple announced the news of their separation on September 14, 2022. The information was shared by the two via Instagram using a joint statement. Brittany’s statement read as follows: “After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate. This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives.”

“We started this journey as best friends, and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie,” Brittany further added. “We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter.” Though heartbreaking, the news seemed to also fuel some of the rumors that had started following Tyler’s appearance in ‘Selling the OC‘ season 1, which was released on August 24, 2022.

In the Netflix show, Tyler’s closeness with fellow realtor Alexandra “Alex” Hall raised many eyebrows. The incident where Kayla Cardona allegedly tried to kiss Tyler at a party without his consent also created some waves. As such, the news of the separation between Tyler and Brittany made many wonder if the events that took place in the reality show may have contributed to the split. During her May 2023 interview with Bustle about the book ‘September Letters,’ written in collaboration with Jesper Snow, Brittany talked about her recent past.

“In the past year, I went through probably the hardest mental health challenge I’ve ever faced. In one day, in a matter of hours, my life turned completely upside down. I was blindsided, and everything I thought I knew, held sacred, and truly trusted in my life was completely different,” the actress recalled. “A couple days later, my grandmother passed away, and I think everything I knew about mental health was tested. Thank god for my friends. I don’t know if I would have made it without them. They reminded me who I was and the things I stood for. I used all the tools I knew. All of them.”

Ultimately, in July 2023, the divorce of Tyler and Brittany was finalized. The assets between the two parties were divided based on ownership, with no apparent community assets to be considered. The couple did have a prenuptial agreement in place, which likely helped the process. Neither of the two claimed any spousal support, and the money in their joint accounts was distributed equally, while the amount in their personal accounts remained with the account holder.

Additionally, the divorce documents stated that Brittany would get all “right, title, and interest in all furniture, furnishings, fixtures, appliances, collectibles, antiques, art, electronics, and other personal property presently in her possession and control.” This included a 2022 Audi 5 and the security deposit for a rental property in Studio City, California. As for Tyler, the realtor was able to retain all the personal effects in his possession, as well as a 2021 Toyota 4-Runner. As of August 11, 2023, both of them are legally single. Though neither party has explicitly stated why they have separated, it is evident that the two maintain a healthy relationship.

