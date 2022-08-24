What Is Tyler Stanaland’s Net Worth?

Netflix’s ‘Selling The OC‘ documents the efforts of the Oppenheim Group as they expand from their Los Angeles Office and take on new challenges while starting a real estate business in California’s Orange County. Naturally, with a new setting, the ‘Selling Sunset‘ spin-off series introduces a plethora of new faces from which Tyler Stanaland immediately stood out to fans. After proving himself in the real estate business, Tyler appeared to maintain a healthy relationship with his co-workers and seemed to be an integral part of the Oppenheim Group. Nevertheless, with the cameras now turned away, fans are curious to know more about Tyler’s current net worth, and we decided to get you answers!

How Did Tyler Stanaland Make His Money?

A native of Laguna Beach, California, Tyler hails from a close-knit family and has remained close to his loved ones to this very day. Interestingly, Tyler’s family has been in the real estate business for generations, and with the Oppenheim Group website describing the reality star as a fifth-generation realtor, Tyler was taught the ropes about the profession at quite a young age. However, even though he completed a course in General Studies from the Orange Coast College and pursued a degree in Communication from the Vanguard University of Southern California, Tyler chose to take a break from real estate and follow his passion for surfing.

Hence, even though he managed to procure his real estate sales license at eighteen years of age, Tyler followed his dream, became a professional surfer, and even went so far as to become a famous name in the sport worldwide. Interestingly, he entered his professional career back in 2010 when he began working as a Real Estate Agent at HÔM Sotheby’s International Realty. However, in 2015, Tyler also took on the responsibility of being the Clothing Marketing Manager for Catch Surf, a retail chain dedicated to surfing. Still, he left Catch Surf in May 2017 and later joined Hilton & Hyland as a Realtor in early 2019. Since then, the reality star has never looked back as he passed one milestone after the other on the way to the top. In August 2020, he left his previous job to become a licensed realtor at Villa Real Estate before getting an opportunity to get onboard The Oppenheim Group as a real estate agent in November 2021.

What Is Tyler Stanaland’s Net Worth?

Before talking about Tyler Stanaland’s net worth, we must note that although the average fixed salary of an Orange County-based top-rung real estate agent is $150,000, they make most of their money from sales commissions. Moreover, the Netflix show makes it abundantly clear that when it comes to luxurious multi-million dollar properties, the realtors involved are subjected to a 3% cut from the total price. However, it is essential to know that the realtor does not pocket the 3%. Instead, it is divided into multiple parts and goes towards the buyer’s agent, the one who listed the property, as well as the brokerages involved in the deal.

Now, with most of Tyler’s deals revolving around the $6 to $8 million mark, and considering he sells around ten to fifteen houses a year, his yearly income sits comfortably around $600,000. Hence, considering his annual income, long career as a realtor, previous career as a surfer, and the opportunity to appear on a Netflix show, we can assume that Tyler’s present net worth is close to $4 million.

