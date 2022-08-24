What is Austin Victoria’s Net Worth?

Netflix’s ‘Selling the OC‘ has several attractive elements that keep the audience captivated throughout its run. The ‘Selling Sunset‘ spinoff presents the viewers with a glamourous lifestyle that the employees of The Oppenheim Group’s office in Orange County, California, enjoy. From mindblowing parties to high-class events, it is a life that truly makes one envious. Naturally, people have curious to know more about the show’s cast and their means of income.

One such name is Austin Victoria, one of the major players during season 1 of the reality show. Fans have expressed interest in knowing more about the realtor’s professional ventures that enable him to live the life he experiences on the show. So how exactly does Autin earn his living, and what is his present net worth? Well, we are here to answer the same and share all the details we know.

How Did Austin Victoria Earn His Money?

On July 27, 2017, Austin Victoria obtained his license (DRE #02038193) to operate in the Californian real estate industry and has not looked back since. Austin started working as a Sales Associate at Keller Williams Realty’s branch in Beverly Hills, California, in July 2017. Thanks to his dedication and skills, Austin quickly emerged as the lead agent in his team and became the top producer. However, in October 2019, the realtor decided to change companies and switched to OA Real Estate Group, where he was employed as a Sales Associate for approximately 9 months.

In June 2020, Austin decided to leave OA Real Estate Group and got a new job at Douglas Elliman’s Beverly Hills branch as a Sales Associate. The California native left the Beverly Hills area to join The Oppenheim Group’s office in Orange County in July 2021. Since then, Austin has not only made considerable progress in his new turf, but he also gained the opportunity to star in a glamourous reality series.

Before working in the real estate industry, Austin was based in the Los Angeles area as an actor and model. He claims that working in the entertainment industry gave him the social skills and discipline necessary to become a successful agent. Turns out that he has not left his previous career fields behind. He has been affiliated with HRI Talent since July 2017 for his acting ventures. Meanwhile, Wilhelmina International manages his modeling opportunities and has been doing so since November 2015.

For Austin, the trust of his clients is his most treasured commodity as he works hard to meet their expectations and then some more. Now that you have a healthy understanding of how the ‘Selling the OC’ star makes his money, we are sure you are curious about his net worth. Lets’ leave the suspense behind and delve right into the answers!

Austin Victoria’s Net Worth

In order to find out Austin Victoria’s net worth, we have to account for approximately how many properties the realtor deals with every year, the average price of properties that he trades in, and how much commission he gets per house. Austin’s income is certainly higher than average realtors in California, given that Austin mainly works with luxurious properties in Orange County. His recent listing seems to be for a property worth $12 million. Austin sold another property during the production of ‘Selling the OC’ season 1 at $8.8 million. Combined with Jason Oppeheim’s push towards double figures for his agents, we feel comfortable averaging the price of his properties at $10 million.

According to the policy showcased in the reality show, the realtors at The Oppenheim Group typically push for a 3% commission. Said commission is split four ways between the listing agent(s), the listing broker, the buying agent, and their broker. If a realtor ends up dealing with both ends of the transaction, then the amount of money they pull doubles. Hence Austin’s earnings for a single property turn out to be about 0.75% of the sale price when acting solely as a listing or a buying agent. If we assume that the real estate agent sells around 12 properties per year, then Austin’s annual earnings become quite staggering.

However, real estate is not Austin’s only source of income, as he also works as a model and an actor. The average annual earnings of a model in the area in and around Los Angeles are $50,000 to $110,000. Meanwhile, actors based in the City of Angels earn approximately $30,000 to $75,000. Combining the approximate earnings from the three fields and possible taxes, we estimate Austin’s net worth to be around $3.5 million.

