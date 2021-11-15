Jimmie Allen is an incredibly talented singer, songwriter, and musician, who has proved his mettle on the dance floor of ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ However, the singer’s style of wearing a hat or bandana to most performances has convinced fans that it either holds some significance or Jimmie is trying to hide something. Additionally, he even has a habit of wearing a purple scarf during his appearances on the show. Thus, with fans now wanting to know the secret behind Jimmie’s accessories, we decided to jump in and find out!

Why Does DWTS’ Jimmie Allen Always Wear a Scarf and a Hat?

With two successful albums, one E.P., and multiple well-received singles to his name, Jimmie Allen is quite an established singer-songwriter. Although he auditioned for season 10 of ‘American Idol,’ he surprisingly did not make it to the finals. Nevertheless, Jimmie did not let such a setback deter him and instead focused on furthering his talent. Soon, the country singer went on to release his first complete album in October 2018. Since then, there has been no looking back for the brilliant performer as he crossed several milestones on the way to success and even won a couple of prestigious awards.

In most of Jimmie’s appearances, the singer prefers to keep his head covered with a hat, much to the amazement of fans. Naturally, this habit led to numerous speculations, and fans wondered if the performer had anything to hide. Questions about a symbolic significance were also raised, and thus, Jimmie found it necessary to address the reason behind his habit. Talking about his preference for wearing hats, Jimmie explained to New York Magazine that there is no significance to his practice apart from his fascination with hats.

The singer further mentioned that he always used to wear hats and previously preferred fedoras. Still, with time, Jimmie evolved his style into a mix between a fedora and a cowboy hat, although he often swaps out his hat for a bandana. Moreover, Jimmie claimed that he spotted his current hat design on someone during a show and has been obsessed ever since. Thus, fans can rest assured that the hat isn’t there to hide anything, and Jimmie’s social media has “hatless” pictures of the singer for people to pursue.

However, the performer sporting a purple scarf during his performances holds a much more profound significance. The scarf is usually tied to Jimmie’s belt loop. According to Jimmie, it originally belonged to his grandmother. She used to wear that scarf regularly, and after his grandmother passed away in 2014, Jimmie began using it as a fond remembrance. Additionally, the scarf even serves as a reminder that his grandmother and mother’s support was integral to his success. Witnessing Jimmie’s gratitude and love for his close ones is quite a sublime sight, and we wish him the very best in the days to come.

Read More: Is Dancing With The Stars Scripted?