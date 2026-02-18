Where is Wilber Ernesto Martinez-Guzman Now? Update on the Serial Killer

A sense of terror took hold of Northwestern Nevada in early 2019 as four elderly individuals were found dead inside their homes over a period of less than 6 days. They were all victims of robbery-murder at the hands of the same individual, but it reportedly took a short while for authorities to make the connection and begin a region-wide manhunt. Thankfully, the perpetrator was soon positively identified as Wilber Ernesto Martinez-Guzman, which then led to his apprehension and conviction, as explored in ‘The Nevada Killing Spree.’

Wilber Ernesto Martinez-Guzman Was an Illegal Immigrant Who Led a Secluded Life

A citizen and national of El Salvador, Wilber Ernesto Martinez-Guzman had reportedly entered the US illegally by crossing the US-Mexico border sometime in the 2010s as a teenager. According to records, he had done so alongside his mother and sister, in hopes of gradually building a good, stable life and securing better opportunities for their future. They eventually settled down into an apartment complex on Menlo Drive in Carson City, Nevada, following which he allegedly began taking odd jobs in blue-collar industries to make ends meet.

Some of Wilber’s acquaintances have alleged over the years that, while he was a dedicated and hardworking professional on every project he was involved in, he often faced harsh treatment. They even claimed he mostly kept to himself, was not known to attend any parties, and was rarely seen with people who might describe him as a friend, as he preferred a reserved life. A woman named Claudia Mendoza, who lived near the Guzmans, said, “I never thought he was suspicious. I never met any of his friends. He was always alone, and he never talked about his personal life.”

Nevertheless, Claudia considered Wilber close, as an introduction by a mutual connection had developed into a bond in which he offered to do work around her house and showed care for her young kids. She had occasionally even let him sleep on her couch, which built a sort of trust and led her to learn that he grew up working in the fields, milking cows, and being taught “to be a man” through beatings. She added he seemed alone before continuing, “He wouldn’t really talk about his life, but there were moments when it seemed like he wanted to talk about it and get it off his chest.”

Wilber Ernesto Martinez-Guzman Was Arrested Within Days of the Killing Spree

While Wilber seemed to lead an ordinary yet secluded life in January 2019 as a 19-year-old illegal immigrant, he came under suspicion for murder just days after the final victims were found. The first was a local Walmart’s Customer Service Representative, Connie Koontz, who was killed as well as robbed days shy of her 57th birthday in her beautiful Gardnerville home on January 10. The second crime occurred about a mile away on Dresslerville Road on January 13 in almost the same manner, with 74-year-old Sophia Renken being shot to death in her bedroom as she tried to flee.

Three days later, on January 16, 80-year-old Sharon and 81-year-old Gerald David were found dead in their shared La Guardia Lane home in Reno, from where several items had been stolen too. By that point, numerous law enforcement agencies had become involved in the investigation, so they acted quickly the moment they received a seemingly solid lead on January 18. They had learned that someone had tried to connect a digital account to the Apple Watch stolen from Connie’s home, which led them to Sonia Guzman, Wilber’s mother, in Carson City.

Officials immediately placed the mother-son duo under surveillance, and then the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE) also got involved. It was less than a day later that several pieces of Connie’s jewelry, as well as a ring and fishing poles belonging to Gerald, were found at a pawn shop, whose owner identified Wilber as the seller. With it coming to light that he had sold 33 pieces of the former’s valuables for $1 a piece and the latter’s for a total of $146, the 20-year-old was arrested near his home the same day, on January 19.

Wilber Ernesto Martinez-Guzman is Serving Life in Prison Today

Wilber was initially apprehended by ICE agents on immigration-related criminal charges, following which he was held at the Carson City Sheriff’s Department without bail. That’s when he was read his rights and extensively questioned, during which he reportedly confessed to all four homicides while asserting that his motive was robbery. He was later indicted on a total of over 30 charges related to burglary, possession of stolen property, and first-degree murder, with prosecutors indicating the death penalty was on the table. In the end, to avoid the same, he chose to plead.

Wilber was detained in Washoe County when he pleaded guilty to the murders of Sharon and Gerald on October 21, 2021, and then the murders of Connie and Sophia on November 9. Under the former agreement, on February 28, 2022, he was sentenced to two consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole, plus an additional 36-90 years and an order to pay $40,000 in fines. Three days later, on March 3, he was handed down two more life sentences without the possibility of parole for the latter agreement. As a result, today, with convictions on 22 charges, the 27-year-old remains incarcerated at the medium-security Ely State Prison, where he is expected to stay for the rest of his natural life.

Read More: George Newman Murder: Is Rickey Lynn Lewis Dead or Alive? Where Is Connie Hilton Now?