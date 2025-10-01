Do Will and Jenna Get Back Together in Platonic?

Apple TV+’s ‘Platonic’ delves into the complex friendship between Sylvia and Will, two friends who reunite after being distant for a long time. As they become part of each other’s lives again, they navigate the complications of a male-female friendship. One of the major storylines in the second season is the relationship between Will and Jenna, who get engaged to each other after falling in love. However, Jenna’s unwillingness to engage in regular sex and Will’s inability to live without regular intimacy led to the end of their wedding ceremony.

The two break up under tense circumstances, after Jenna’s family chases Will out of the wedding venue for lying to her and engaging in chaotic behavior. However, in the season finale, fate leads to Will and Jenna crossing paths again. This chance intertwining of Will and Jenna’s paths during a tense scenario leaves the fate of their relationship in the balance. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Will and Jenna Unexpectedly Get Intimate at the Wrong Time

The relationship between Will and Jenna has always had sexual complexities, which ultimately led them to break up. A long time after the wedding is ruined, Will gets a letter which reveals that Jenna is enforcing the non-compete agreement with him, in order to prevent him from opening his “Shitty Little Bar.” Sylvia drives Will to Jenna’s company, where he plans to talk to Jenna about not enforcing the non-compete agreement. He forces his way into Jenna’s office and interrupts her while she is on a call. However, things take a drastic and hilarious turn when the former lovers meet again. Unexpectedly, they end up having sex instead of resolving their issues. Afterward, Jenna asks him to leave and not ask her to consider being merciful on the agreement.

Despite all the resentment in the past and their differing tastes and interests, Will and Jenna end up having sex in the heat of the moment. Will heads back to the car, where Sylvia is surprised to learn about her friend’s sexual encounter with his ex-fiancée. When she asks him why he chose to get intimate instead of talking a deal, he refuses to talk much, as he appears to be uncomfortable and confused. Though the narrative doesn’t show anything more about the relationship, it can be presumed that Will and Jenna will not get back together. The sexual encounter between the two happens in the heat of the moment, and doesn’t indicate any rekindling of old feelings. Will appears not to care too much about the intimacy, and the same can be presumed for Jenna.

The corporate owner has her own business legacy to build, so it can be presumed that she will not show any interest in rekindling romance with her former fiancée. Will, on the other hand, will try his best to open his bar and rebuild life on his own terms. The fundamental emotional differences between the beer enthusiast and the corporate owner will also mean that their feelings on sex and intimacy will not change. Even if the two decide to give their love another chance, it would most likely be futile, as their paths will always diverge. In conclusion, it can be said that the two of them will be more mature now due to their past experiences and will pursue other people in the future who can understand and empathize with their emotional needs.

Read More: Platonic Season 2 Episode 3 Recap