Where is Platonic Filmed?

Signifying the dwindling balance of life, ‘Platonic’ focuses on the midlife crisis of two best friends. Approaching their middle age, two former best friends, Sylvia and Will, reconnect after a long rift. In reconnecting and solidifying the bonds of their friendship, the two end up in a number of hilarious situations that end up destabilizing their lives. At its core, the series showcases the platonic camaraderie of two best friends who do not hesitate to be dysfunctional with each other. The characters dive into the intricacies of adult friendships and other complicated issues, which further leads to a heartfelt reunion.

The series is created by Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco. The Apple TV+ production highlights the poignancy of friendship and love. It features compelling performances by Rose Byrne, Seth Rogen, Luke Macfarlane, Tre Hale, Carla Gallo, Andrew Lopez, Alisha Wainwright and Vinny Thomas. The comedy television show unfolds a number of hilarious situations that are further accentuated by the setting. Naturally, fans wonder where the upheaval of slapstick and whimsy is shot. So, if you also want to learn more about the filming locations of ‘Platonic’, look no further because we’ve got all the information right here!

Platonic Filming Locations

The Apple TV+ series has been in production since 2020. The filming of the television show was done in Los Angeles, United States. The principal photography for ‘Platonic’ began in May 2022 and was concluded within a few weeks. Let’s look at the filming locations of ‘Platonic’ in detail.

Los Angeles County, California

The series does not just highlight the dynamics of Sylvia and Will but also showcases the character’s personal strife and relationships with their family and work. As such, a number of interior and outdoor sequences have been shot around Los Angeles to give the series a holistic essence.

One of the major locations used in ‘Platonic’ are the Paramount Studios at 5515 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, California 90038, USA. With a history dating back to 1912, Paramount Studios has served as a common site for a number of productions, such as, ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’, ‘Bridesmaids’, ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’, ‘Top Gun’ and ‘Psycho.’ These studios allowed the production to easily capture the interior sequences of the series, such as the inside of Sylvia’s house and garage.

A number of scenes have also been shot in public spaces across Los Angeles. A few scenes have been shot in local coffee shops as well. For shooting the sequences for Will’s work, Downton Los Angeles was chosen. In the Apple TV+ series, Will works at Johnny 66 Bar and Grill. However, nothing in his work brings him the satisfaction he needs, and so, along with his best friend, he makes his job a little more fun than it naturally is.

For this purpose, Noe Restaurant and Bar at 251 South Olive St, Los Angeles, California 90012, USA, was chosen to depict the shenanigans between the middle-aged best friends.

Several secondary locations were also chosen around Los Angeles to encapsulate the lives of the characters easily. From the school of Sylvia’s children to the supermarket, a number of interior and exterior scenes have been shot around the city to capture the essence of the sequences. Other scenes like Will and Sylvia getting high on horse tranquilizers, have also been shot around Los Angeles.

