Will Conrad and Belly Get Back Together in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2? Theories

Prime Video’s ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ is a romance drama that follows the complicated love life of Belly Conklin. She spends her summers at a beach house in Cousins, owned by her mother’s best friend, Susannah. She grows close to Susannah’s sons, Conrad and Jeremiah, and falls into a love triangle with them. In the first season, Belly finds Conrad becoming increasingly distant from everyone around him, which leads her to explore other avenues.

By the end of the season, things get sorted out between them, and they end up together. However, things don’t last long between them as they break up before the events of Season 2. Still, it’s clear that they still care for each other. Does this mean they will get back together? Let’s find out. SPOILERS AHEAD

Will Conrad and Belly Get Back Together?

In the books on which the Prime Video series is based, Belly and Conrad end up together. They go through many ups and downs over the course of their love story, and they break up and get back together a few times. Considering the show aims to follow the same route, we can expect this turbulence in their love story in the coming episodes and seasons. Let’s consider their situation for now.

By the second season, Belly knows Conrad much more intimately. In the first season, she thought he was distant because he was secretly grieving. Back then, no one knew about Susannah, so he couldn’t talk about it with anyone. Later, however, Belly knows exactly what he is going through, but he still shuts her out. She tries to get him to open up and talk, but it’s like he is determined not to let anyone in. Ultimately, Belly gets tired and says what she believes Conrad has already been thinking. She breaks up with him, and he doesn’t seem to mind too much.

Things get worse between them at Susannah’s funeral when she finds him being comforted by one of his ex-girlfriends. Later, when Conrad suddenly goes missing, leaving Jeremiah extremely worried, Belly realizes that Conrad’s pattern is to push people away when they are trying to help him. Fresh out of the breakup, she doesn’t want to fall back into the same thing, especially if Conrad has no inclination to change. Interestingly, she compares her time with him to the time she spent with Jeremiah and realizes that the latter has always been more kind and caring toward her.

The second season might focus on Belly rediscovering her feelings for Jeremiah. The fourth episode shows that there is still some spark between them, and Taylor notices this too. With Conrad unwilling to open up to anyone, Belly might gravitate towards Jeremiah and explore her prospects with him. However, that doesn’t mean her feelings for Conrad will disappear.

In the books, Belly and Jeremiah break up after he cheats on her. This is a huge thing for Belly, and she never recovers from it to give Jeremiah another chance. Eventually, she reconnects with Conrad, and they decide to have another go at dating each other. Things work out between them, and they end up getting married. With Conrad and Belly being the endgame, we expect the show to take a similar path. It means that it might be a while before Belly and Conrad get back together, but we can expect both of them to examine their feelings for each other and regret the breakup, especially him.

The show is known to have stayed significantly from the books at times, which means that Belly’s story might turn out quite differently than in the books. Perhaps, a new, more suitable love interest might emerge in the future, and she might end up with a completely different person as opposed to one of the Fisher boys. However, this cannot happen until Belly addresses her feelings for Conrad. She, and the audience, will need closure between them for her to move forward, if ever. For this purpose alone, Belly and Conrad getting back together is inevitable. It is only a matter of time. What remains to be seen is how long it takes and what they both will go through before finding their way back to each other.

