Will Diana and Tariq End Up Together in Power Book 2 Ghost?

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ follows Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.), one of the major supporting characters of the original series. After Tariq kills his father, his mother takes the blame so that he can lead a normal life. Tariq subsequently enrolls at Stansfield University in Queens, New York. However, he soon discovers that he will never be able to escape his father’s legacy, as he has to start selling drugs to protect his family.

Diana Tejada (LaToya Tonodeo) is an important character in ‘Power Book II: Ghost.’ She is the daughter of Monet (Mary J. Blige) and Lorenzo Tejada Sr. (Berto Colon) and the sister of Cane (Woody McClain) and Dru (Lovell Adams-Gray). The late Ezekiel “Zeke” Cross (Daniel Bellomy) was her half-brother through her mother. She and Tariq meet after the latter starts working for her family. If you are wondering whether Diana and Tariq will end up together in ‘Power Book II: Ghost,’ we got you covered. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Will Diana and Tariq End Up Together?

In many ways, Diana is the polar opposite of Tariq, and that creates an interesting dichotomy between these two characters. Diana is the only member of her family not to have killed anyone, though she is indirectly responsible for several deaths. After Diana tells her father what she found in her bag, Lorenzo goes straight to the airport with the intention of killing Mecca but accidentally ends up killing Zeke,

The series establishes Diana as Tariq’s potential love interest quite early, though as the story progresses, their paths become increasingly separate from each other. Diana earnestly wants to rise above her family’s legacy and lead a normal life, whereas Tariq is still trapped in the ramifications of his father’s actions. In season 1, Tariq grows close to Diana, his former girlfriend Effie, and another girl named Lauren, which inevitably causes some unrest in the student body at Stansfield. After Lauren is presumably killed, Effie tells Diana not to pursue Tariq romantically because she believes they will not be a great match. So, when Effie starts dating Tariq, Diana feels betrayed.

Although her family tries to keep her out of their business, Diana almost always gets drawn into it whenever there is a problem. In season 3, Lorenzo, her father and the man she is closest to in the family, asks her to move drugs so he can protect her mother and brothers, and as always, Diana acquiesces.

According to Tonodeo, Diana will surprise the viewers with her manipulative side in season 3. “I definitely think that Diana is going to surprise a lot of people because I feel like the misconception is that Diana isn’t strong or isn’t strategic or methodical, and she actually is,” the actress told Popculture. “She knows how to manipulate well, and even though she doesn’t want to be a part of the family business, when she’s in it, she channels it full force and gets things done. So it will definitely be a surprise for people to see the true Diana as the season progresses.”

As things stand now for Tariq and Diana, they are not involved with each other. Tariq is with Effie, whereas Diana has begun dating Salim Ashe Freeman (Petey McGee), the professor assistant of their new professor, Harper Benett. However, as Salim learns more about her family, he seems to question his decision to pursue her romantically. Someone like Tariq is undaunted by the fact that her father is a convicted criminal. That is not the case with Salim, who is an intellectual through and through and evidently feels unsettled around her family.

In season 3, Diana is initially still angry at Effie, though their relationship improves in episode 3. Nothing is permanent in the violent world of the ‘Power’ franchise. So even though Diana and Tariq are with other people at present, that can change as the series progresses, and they might end up together.

