Will Kulp From Southern Hospitality: Everything We Know

A spin-off of Bravo TV’s ‘Southern Charm‘, ‘Southern Hospitality’ is the first restaurant series that gives viewers a direct sneak peek into the lives of the staff at Charleston’s Republic Garden & Lounge. The team is managed by matriarch Leva Bonaparte, who runs the business with her husband. On camera, the highly motivated cast balance out their personal and professional duties, navigate interpersonal dynamics, and meet the needs of every guest. The show not only offers thrilling glimpses into the lives of nightclub employees, but it also sprinkles romance and drama throughout the storyline, which heightens the viewer’s excitement.

Among the fresh faces in the team in season 1 is hospitality manager and bartender, Will Kulp. His highly motivated and hardworking personality piqued the fans’ curiosity about his personal life. Naturally, many must wish to know more about Will’s childhood, family, and career as well as whether he has a special someone. Well, let’s find out everything we know!

Will Kulp’s Age, Family, and Background

Born and raised in beautiful Charleston, South Carolina, Will was 25 years old when he first appeared in ‘Southern Hospitality.’ He currently lives with his family in his hometown after spending a brief period in New York. His mother Katie Kulp is a very proud mother of two boys, Will and Jack. The reality TV star grew up with his brother, Jack Kulp, a proud Air Force officer.

From 2008 through 2012, he attended Academic Magnet High School, where he received his early schooling in Charleston where he was a member of the debate team, varsity swim team, math team, and national French honor society. He then spent a year at NOLS studying to become a wilderness EMT. In 2017, he enrolled at the College of Charleston, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology with a minor in Chemistry. He completed his Pre-Med course requirements, got an NIH grant to do undergraduate research, participated in marine biology field research of corals in Indonesia, and assisted in the revival of the college’s EMS program. This super-talented hospitality manager is on his way to attending Law school.

Will Kulp’s Career

In the show, Will works as a part-time Hospitality Manager at Republic DMG. The gifted student pursued modeling in New York. From May 2017 to June 2018, he worked as a head bartender at Warehouse Bar and Kitchen in Charleston. Then, from July 2018 until March 2020, he worked as a full-time fashion model with Muse Model Management in New York. He worked for famous fashion houses including Timberland, Thom Browne, Uniqlo, Hugo Boss, and Theory at Muse Model Management. Additionally, he has walked at the New York Fashion Week.

He served as the manager of Stanton and Bowery Hospitality Group New York from October 2018 until March 2020. The talented star further worked as a part-time Fitness Instructor / Sales Manager for F45 Training in Charleston in 2020. When the hardworking hospitality manager is not working, he enjoys his life to the fullest. He is especially fond of traveling and has visited places like the Bahamas.

Will Kulp’s Girlfriend

Will is reportedly dating his co-star, Emmy Sharrett. The crazy-in-love pair work in the same nightclub, but in different zones. While Kulp works behind the bar, creating magical drinks for his guests, Emmy is a VIP server. Interestingly, the lovers also share their birthdays on March 12. The pair had also travelled to Bahamas together, for a romantic getaway.

The pair have been growing comfortable with each other over time. In a confessional video, Will said, “I love Emmy. I did my time as a single man. You hook up with 50, 100 girls, it gets old at the end of the day.” The pair have been reportedly dating since 2021 and have been blissfully enjoying their lives in each other’s presence. We wish the two more success and happiness in their journey on and off-screen.

