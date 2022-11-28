Mikel Simmons From Southern Hospitality: Everything We Know

Bravo’s ‘Southern Hospitality’ is an entertaining reality series that follows the ultimate sneak-peak into the professional life of the crew members of ‘Southern Charms‘ Leva Bonaparte’s nightclub, Republic Garden & Lounge. The show’s first season welcomed several new cast members, including Mikel Simmons. His charming personality and outgoing nature helped him rise in popularity. The VIP host tries to provide the guests with the best service possible throughout the show. However, working in a nightclub is far from easy and has led him into hot waters with matriarch-manager Leva. Naturally, people are eager to know as much as possible about Mikel, and we are here to answer the same.

Mikel Simmons’ Age, Family, and Background

Much like his co-star Will Kulp, Mikel Simmons hails from Charleston, South Carolina. Mikel is born on November 3, 1997. He was 24 while filming the show. The star is known to have a younger sister, whose identity he has kept hidden from the public eye. Between 2014 to 2016, Simmons studied at Wando High School. Subsequently, between 2016 and 2017, he enrolled at the Seacoast School of Worship, where he pursued religious studies and received a Worship Studies Certificate of Completion. Later, from 2017 to 2019, he went to Southeastern University, where he studied Theological studies, Worship Leading, and Ministerial Studies.

Mikel comes from a very conservative Christian family based in Charleston. The VIP host has always battled with mental health issues concerning his sexuality where he claimed to have been “living a double life”, where on the one hand he had been openly gay on social media while keeping his true self hidden from the conservative eye of his Church and family. The closeted star revealed on the show that he was ready to come out in front of his beloved Church community and his family.

Mikel Simmons’ Profession

‘Southern Hospitality’s’ Mikel works as a VIP host and is known for being the life of the party. At the Republic DMG, he caters to visitors, makes sales for VIP packages, connects with and manages clientele, participates in various events and social gatherings to promote Republic, and attends similar events. Before his appearance on the show, Mikel worked as a worship leader at Freedom Church in Charleston between June and November 2018.

In Charleston, he also collaborated with the Charleston County School District between January 2016 to January 2018 where he worked as an after-school counselor. Additionally, the star has worked as a cashier at Charleston Bagel in Mount Pleasant. He worked there from March 2017 till August 2017. The star is friends with popular celebrities such as ‘Southern Charms’ Kathryn Davis. As a star on the show, Mikel faced a bit of backlash when he reportedly went behind Leva’s back bringing VIP clientele to her rival’s restaurant. However, Leva has given him a second chance to redeem himself and things look pretty good for this VIP host.

Is Mikel Simmons Dating Anyone?

When it comes to social media, Mikel is quite candid and enjoys sharing bits of his daily life with her followers. It is heartwarming to see the star living his best nightlife, enjoying himself with his friends and co-stars. He is known to feature all his close friends on his Instagram page. The lack of a boyfriend, however, is extremely clear in all of his recent posts, and there are no stories that discuss his dating life. Therefore, we do think Mikel is single at the moment and devoted to his job, and is looking forward to enjoying the next chapters of his life.

