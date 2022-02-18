Will Midge and Joel End Up Together in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4? Theories

One of the main subplots of ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ is the complex relationship between Miriam “Midge” Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) and her former husband Joel (Michael Zegen). In season 1, Joel is the one who is trying to be a stand-up comic. However, he doesn’t have the talent for it and copies the routines of the likes of Bob Newhart. He leaves Midge for his secretary, upending both their lives. When Midge’s parents blame her for the separation, she goes to the Gaslight club, gets up on the stage, and delivers a drunken, raw, impromptu performance. Its success starts off her career as a comic. Despite the separation, Midge and Joel remain connected, and not just because they are parents of two children.

It’s undeniable that they are still in love with each other, but their lives have taken them on completely different paths. If you are wondering whether Joel and Midge will end up together in ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ season 4, we got you covered. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Will Midge and Joel End Up Together?

In February 2022, it was announced that the fifth season of ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ will also be the last one. This means that the writers now have a definitive time to give the characters romantic happy endings if they want to, that is. Since their separation, Midge and Joel have been with other people, but they somehow keep finding their way back to each other. In season 1, Joel breaks up with his secretary, Penny Pann, and he and Midge sleep together. However, he then watches her perform and hears her saying unflattering things about him, and they grow apart once more.

In season 2, Midge starts dating a surgeon named Benjamin, who seems to fully accept her choice of becoming a comic. However, her experience with Joel and his initial inability to accept her choices cloud her judgment. She comes to think that Benjamin will also ultimately ask her to quit stand-up. So, when she gets the chance to open for popular singer Shy Baldwin, she ends her relationship with Benjamin with a letter. At the time, they are virtually engaged. Midge goes back to Joel, and they once more sleep together.

In season 3, Joel becomes involved in a relationship with a Chinese-American woman named Mei, who has quite a few things in common with Midge. At the start of their relationship, Joel visits Midge in Las Vegas. They get drunk and end up in a chapel. The following morning, they discover that they have gotten married once more. However, this time, they promptly try to get a divorce.

In season 4, their relationship has morphed into a strong friendship. Joel is an incredible father and is still very willing to make personal sacrifices for his former wife. And Midge is also always there for Joel. Their relationship will continue to evolve, but not necessarily in a romantic manner. We know that Milo Ventimiglia has been cast in a mysterious role in the fourth season of the series. Certain sources report that he is portraying a character credited as the “Handsome Man.” The images released to the press imply that there might be a romantic connection between his character and Midge. Furthermore, Benjamin can potentially show up once more and decide to give the entire Weissman clan another chance.

Joel and Midge might not ultimately reconcile, but they will most likely remain friends for the rest of their lives. It happens. The definition of a given relationship changes. Midge turned the worst day of her life into something positive. Once she is truly successful, she can look back to it with fondness, knowing that it was on that day that she began her journey of self-discovery.

