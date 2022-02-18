The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Episode 1 and 2 Recap and Ending, Explained

The last time we saw Miriam “Midge” Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) and Susie (Alex Borstein), they were left behind on the tarmac by Shy (Leroy McClain) and his team. Shy’s manager, Reggie (Sterling K. Brown), told Midge that she was out of the tour and would not accompany them to Europe. Her performance at the Apollo Theater in front of a predominantly African-American audience was massively successful, but she made certain jokes about Shy’s effeminate personality. The singer thought she was alluding to the fact that he is gay and decided to kick her off the tour. Season 4 takes up right where season 3 ended. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ season 4 episode 2. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Episode 1 and 2 Recap

The season 4 premiere, ‘Rumble on the Wonder Wheel,’ begins with Midge performing at a New York club and letting out all her frustration in a raw and sensational routine. The narrative then shifts a few days back, and we are with Midge and Susie right after they were left on the tarmac by Shy Baldwin. After initially struggling to let out the myriad of emotions she is experiencing, the comedian explodes with erratic behavior. She starts throwing clothes out of her taxi window, gets into a fracas with Susie, and then starts beating up the taxi with a tree branch in a scene likely meant to evoke Basil Fawlty.

Midge is so distraught about the recent turn of events and its effect on her career that she doesn’t even question why Susie wasn’t at the Apollo Theater when she took the stage. Midge doesn’t want to face her family yet, so both women go to the Gaslight to spend the night there. The following morning, they learn from the newspaper that Midge was replaced with a comic named Jack Ballard long before what happened at the tarmac. Midge believes that Shy and his team wanted them there to humiliate them.

She reveals to Susie that She bought her old apartment from Moishe (Kevin Pollak) by giving him her contract with Shy as collateral. As that contract is now void, she needs money to pay Moishe so she can keep the roof over her family’s head. The problem is that Susie has gambled away most of her client’s money. She spends the rest of the day trying to get what she now owes to Midge. She and her sister have committed insurance fraud by burning down her mother’s home (that’s where she was during Midge’s Apollo Theater performance) and claiming that it was an accident. When Susie learns that there will be an investigation, she convinces her sister to seduce the insurance agent. Against all odds, the plan eventually works.

The Maisel and Weissman clans visit Coney Island for Ethan’s fake birthday. Midge shows up and tells them why she isn’t in Prague at this moment. As the episode ends, Midge and Susie meet up at their favorite diner, and the former announces that she will be as earnest and raw as possible in her acts from now on.

In episode 2, Midge moves back into the apartment with Imogene’s help and later convinces her parents to stay with her and her children. Abe and Rose agree under one condition: they will be allowed to claim that the apartment belongs to them, and they are letting Midge and the children stay there. Abe later learns how little his pay at The Village Voice is. Midge visits one of the clubs she performed in before with Susie and heckles one of the comedians. She and Susie are subsequently banned from the establishment. Midge gets arrested once more — this time for soliciting. Even in Custody, she finds a captive audience.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Episode 2 Ending: Why Does Joel Threaten Susie?

As with his former wife, Joel’s (Michael Zegen) last few months have been eventful. His club in Chinatown is initially a success. But in the first episode of the fourth season, he learns that success is a problem for the landowners, who happen to be the parents of Mei Lin (Stephanie Hsu), the girl he is dating. They run an illegal gambling parlor underneath Joel’s club. They rented Joel the place, believing that the club would fail. They didn’t consider the possibility that a former plastics salesman of Jewish descent would be able to run a club in Chinatown. Now that the club is a success, it’s drawing unwarranted attention.

While Joel is dealing with this, Susie asks for money. In season 3, after realizing that she has gambling issues, Susie asks Joel to look after Midge’s money. In season 4, she asks Joel to loan her the money, who initially declines. But after learning that Midge owes money to his father, Joel agrees to pay but tells Susie not to say anything to Midge.

Towards the end of episode 2, Susie comes to pay back the money. The issues with the insurance company have been presumably solved. Joel threatens Susie, warning her against burning through Midge’s money again. He and Midge share a complex relationship. In many ways, it’s borderline wholesome. This episode asserts that while enunciating the possible darker aspects of Joel as a character.

