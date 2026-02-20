William Bessette and Ann Messina Freeman: What Happened to Carolyn Bessette’s Parents?

In the story of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy and John F. Kennedy Jr., the voices heard least often are those of Carolyn’s parents, William Bessette and Ann Messina Freeman. The two largely stayed out of the spotlight, but in the aftermath of the tragedy, their loss and grief could only be imagined. Over the years, there has been considerable speculation about their lives and what they thought of their daughter’s relationship, though very little has been confirmed publicly. In Hulu’s ‘Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette,’ their story is dramatized and it offers a glimpse into what may have unfolded in private, away from the public eye.

William Bessette and Ann Messina Freeman Got Divorced When Their Daughters Were Young

Ann Marie Messina and William Joseph Bessette began their life together when they married on June 29, 1963, in White Plains, New York. At the time, William was working as an architectural engineer, while Ann had joined the New York public school system as an administrator. The former eventually went on to launch a cabinet-making business. On November 5, 1964, they welcomed twin daughters, Lauren and Lisa, into their lives. Just 14 months later, their youngest daughter, Carolyn, was born on January 7, 1966. The family remained in White Plains and lived much like any other working-class family, striving to provide the best for their children. They were a devout Roman Catholic household and raised their daughters with strong faith-based values and a close-knit sense of family.

For personal reasons, William and Ann divorced in 1974 and went their separate ways. The children remained with Ann, who married orthopedic surgeon Dr. Richard Freeman in 1977 and eventually moved to Old Greenwich, Connecticut. With his two children and Ann’s three, they formed a blended family. Despite the changes, the daughters remained close to William and visited him often. Both Ann and William were reportedly very happy for Carolyn when she married in September 1996. However, over the years, there have been reports and rumors suggesting that Ann may have been apprehensive about the match, though none of those claims have ever been officially confirmed.

Ann Messina Freeman Passed Away in 2007 and William Bessette Keeps a Low Profile

In July 1999, following the plane crash that claimed the lives of their two daughters, William Bessette and Ann Messina Freeman issued a joint statement along with Richard Freeman, expressing their profound grief. They described the three young people lost in the tragedy as full of potential and deeply loved. On the first anniversary of their deaths, they shared similar sentiments before returning to private life. On August 26, 1999, Ann Freeman petitioned Manhattan’s Surrogate’s Court to administer her daughters’ estates, reported to be under $1 million, while reserving the right to pursue wrongful-death claims against John F. Kennedy Jr.’s estate and others. In July 2001, she was authorized to settle those claims.

Reports later suggested a settlement of roughly $15 million, though it was never officially confirmed. Ann passed away on April 24, 2007, at the age of 67, though very little public information has been shared about the cause or circumstances of her death. In the years following the accident, she chose to live a largely private life and stayed out of the public eye. William also maintained a low profile. He is believed to have continued living in White Plains, New York, but has rarely been seen publicly. Both appeared to prefer quiet lives away from media attention in the aftermath of their loss.

