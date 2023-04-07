William Schnittman Murder: How Did Darrell Wilson Die?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘Who the (Bleep) Did I Marry? A Hate, Hate Relationship’ chronicles the death of a talented athlete, William Schnittman, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, in December 2012. The perpetrator held Bill and his erstwhile girlfriend hostage, with the police managing to save her, followed by a high-speed chase along Interstate 35. If you’re interested in finding out more about the case, including the killer’s identity, we’ve got you covered. Let’s begin then, shall we?

How Did William Schnittman Die?

William Arthur “Bill” Schnittman was born to Arthur and Virginia Schnittman in Pontiac in Oakland County, Michigan, on August 31, 1987. He studied at the University of Detroit Jesuit High School and Academy and was a four-year member and captain of the varsity swim team. A talented athlete, he was a member of the cross-country team and was awarded membership into the National Honor Society. He graduated from the University of Michigan in 2010 with a degree in Political Science.

While studying at the University of Michigan, Bill was a regular member of the University’s Men’s Rowing Team and won the prestigious Dad Vail Rowing Regatta in 2009. His family described how he shared a passion for Mercedes-Benz automobiles, disassembling and rebuilding cars. He was also a talented entrepreneur, owning and operating Ann Arbor’s largest Apple-Computer recycling operation. After graduation, Bill moved to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and joined OKC National High-Performance Center, an Olympic training hub.

Bill also taught boys at the Chesapeake Junior Crew in the 2012 spring and was described as a wonderful man who loved working with children and had a goofy sense of humor. Bill’s former rowing coach Gregg Hartsuff said, “He was one of the personalities people are drawn to. He was kind of the ringleader of enthusiasm if you will. Certainly a talented guy, he did end up rowing on varsity.” Hence, it came as a shock when the 25-year-old talented sportsman was fatally shot twice in the head on December 21, 2012, amidst a hostage situation.

Who Killed William Schnittman?

Bill, then 23, met 32-year-old Rachel Wilson, a mother of four, at a nightclub in Oklahoma City in 2011 spring. She had recently been separated from her husband of five years and was looking for a fresh start. Rachel recounted, “I ended up talking with Bill pretty much the rest of the night.” She described him as “super funny” and “really, really cute.” She was thrilled when Bill asked her out on lunch, and the breezy date quickly culminated in a serious relationship. Rachel’s friends reminisced about how Bill made her happy and content.

However, Rachel’s estranged husband, Darrell K. Wilson, was not ready to let go of his wife so readily. He started obsessing over her, stalking, and harassing her as she started dating Bill. She managed to keep her new relationship a secret from Darrell for nearly a year before the latter found out about the young athlete. According to police reports, they had been called out to Rachel’s house on NW 39th Street 26 times over various complaints since March 2012.

According to the show, Bill and Darrell came face to face for the first time in August 2012 when the latter started banging on Rachel’s door one morning. Bill answered the door, and the two broke into a scuffle before the senior man was forced to leave. However, he continued stalking and harassing Rachel as he seemed to stop going to work and forgo all other aspects of his life. According to reports, he had worked at Tinker Air Force Base for a defense logistics company but had recently taken time off to address his mental health issues.

Soon, Darrell’s anger turned toward Bill, and he started sending him angry, threatening messages. According to court documents, Bill filed a protective order against him in early December 2012, claiming that Darrell had threatened him multiple times since September, stalking him and sending death threats. He also added how an inebriated Darrell had shown up at Rachel’s place in October 2012 and threatened to kill himself.

Court records state Bill wrote, “He again told me that his problems were my fault, that he was going to kill himself, and that his death was on my conscience.” The athlete added how Darrell told him he would take care of him before killing himself. But, the judge denied his request because Bill had not filed a police complaint, which is mandatory when the victim is related to the stalker.

How Did Darrell Wilson Die?

However, Bill’s apprehensions turned true when Darrell broke into Rachel’s place on December 21 at around 3:00 am. He fatally shot Bill twice in the head in front of his one-year-old before taking his estranged wife hostage in his Jaguar. She claimed he sexually assaulted her and held her hostage until the police arrived after receiving reports about the home invasion. The officers convinced Darrell to let Rachel go before the former sped away in his car.

The police entered the residence to find Bill’s body and the four children, aged one, two, five, and nine, unharmed inside. Bill was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. Meanwhile, the police were involved in a high-speed chase along Interstate 35 when 36-year-old Darrell appeared to have lost control of his car. When the officers approached the vehicle, they discovered that he had shot himself to death.

