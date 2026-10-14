Are Wilnie and Wilson From Love is Blind Still Together?

On Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind’, some connections develop so naturally that people who have never seen each other feel as though they were meant to be together. In season 1, Wilnie Louis and Wilson Monteiro experienced something similar once they started talking to one another. In the pods, they had to navigate the obstacle of forming other connections while figuring out where they stood with each other, but something kept drawing them back together. That is why, when the time came to choose a fiancé to complete the rest of the experiment with, neither had any hesitation about the person they had picked.

Wilnie Louis and Wilson Monteiro Grew Closer After His Other Connection Fizzled Out

The first time Wilnie Louis and Wilson Monteiro sat in the pods across from each other, Wilnie felt that the man of her dreams was right there waiting for her. She felt strongly about him from the get-go, but Wilson had another person he was interested in. He was also speaking to Malaine and had not made up his mind. However, when Malaine was broken up with by the man who had been her first choice, she no longer saw a point in staying in the pods. She decided not to speak to Wilson again and left the experiment, with Wilnie being the one who broke the news to him.

As Wilnie and Wilson spent more time together, their connection grew stronger. She eventually brought him a ring that had been passed down by her mother, explaining that it was meant to be given to Wilnie’s future daughter. It did not take long for Wilson to get down on one knee and propose to her with the ring. Wilnie was nervous about meeting him in person, unsure of how he would perceive her, but Wilson was smitten from the moment he laid eyes on her. During their vacation in Mexico, Wilnie revealed that she had never dated a Black man before, but also shared how safe and secure she felt with her new beau. Both were excited to see how the rest of their journey would unfold.

Wilnie and Wilson are Most Likely Continuing Their Relationship

Wilnie and Wilson’s relationship seemed to be one of those connections that simply clicked once they met each other. There was undeniable chemistry between them, and both appeared completely taken with one another. Even on the first night they spent together, small, affectionate gestures showed how genuinely and deeply they felt for each other. Given how much they had discussed in the pods and how closely they aligned on the fundamental aspects of life, it seemed likely that they would make it through the different stages of the experiment. Neither has shared where their relationship stands today, but things appeared to be moving in the right direction. Although major challenges still lay ahead, their connection suggested that they could remain an important part of each other’s lives.

Wilnie Practices Mental Health Counseling Independently and Wilson is Running an Airbnb in Africa

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Wilnie Louis works as a mental health counselor in Hyde Park, Massachusetts, where her areas of practice include child and adolescent counseling, professional counseling, and psychiatric mental health. She appears to have established her own practice, building a career centered on supporting people’s emotional and psychological well-being. 2022 was a significant year for her, as she completed her graduate program and purchased her own home. Outside her professional commitments, Wilnie enjoys traveling and exploring different parts of the world. Her trips have included destinations such as Jamaica and France, giving her opportunities to experience different cultures and enjoy life beyond work.

Wilson Praia works as a compliance manager, balancing his full-time professional responsibilities with other interests and ventures. He also has an Airbnb listing under his name in central Praia, Cabo Verde, suggesting an interest in hospitality and property. Travel is another significant part of his life, with visits to Lisbon, Barcelona, Brussels, and the Bahamas among his experiences. He also attended the 2026 FIFA World Cup, adding a major sporting event to his travel experiences. Beyond work and travel, Wilson has a passion for photography and is building a separate social media profile dedicated to this creative pursuit, giving him another avenue to explore his interests.

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