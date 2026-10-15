Are Jax and Stew From Love is Blind Still Together?

Season 11 of Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind’ brings several singles from Boston, Massachusetts, into the pods, helping them to find a life partner without seeing each other first. Jacqueline Guelli, AKA Jax, and Scott “Stew” Stewart were also two of the singles who connected in the pods on their first date. She made it clear that she wanted a man who could match her energy and bring positivity into her life. As someone deeply invested in her business, she also wanted a partner to support her professional ambitions. On the other hand, although Stew valued his freedom to spend time on his own terms, he felt ready to meet the love of his life, who would always be by his side on his life’s adventures.

Jax Guelli Decided to Leave the Show After Her First Meeting With Scott “Stew” Stewart

During the first few dates, Jacqueline “Jax” Guelli and Scott Stewart, AKA Stew, found themselves enjoying each other’s company. They also discovered their similar taste in fashion and home aesthetics. Over time, they discussed their dream wedding, and he impressed Jax by correctly guessing the engagement ring she had always envisioned. While further opening up about their lives, they discovered that they both loved ‘Phantom of the Opera’ and had performed in the theater during their school days. However, she and Stew soon faced a hurdle when he revealed that he had never told anyone he loved them and had never been in love. The confession left Jax concerned that he might struggle with commitment.

However, Stew eventually reassured her that after reflecting on their conversations, he had realized that he was ready to take the step toward a committed relationship with her. When he finally took the next step forward by proposing to her in the pod, she accepted. During their first face-to-face meeting, Stew was blown away by Jax’s beauty and expressed his admiration by getting down on one knee to give her the ring. Things soon took a turn when she later revealed that the proposal didn’t feel romantic to her. She eventually chose to leave the show and decided not to meet Stew to explain her feelings. Although he was shocked after hearing about the turn of events, he emphasized that he did not regret the experience.

Jax and Stew Appear to Have Parted Ways After Leaving the Show

Although Jax and Stew’s relationship took an unexpected turn after their first in-person meeting, it didn’t end there. After leaving the show, she met him again at a restaurant, suggesting it might have opened the door to a conversation that could help them understand each other’s perspectives. During a later interview, Jax explained that the proposal hadn’t unfolded as she had imagined. She explained that she hoped Stew would’ve put effort into his speech, but it lacked a personal connection. While speaking about the experience, Stew admitted it was “awkward.” He added, “I’m not faulting her. I’m not faulting myself. I think the scenario is so impossible to prepare for, and you have such a short window of time.”

Looking back, Jax clarified that she regretted her decision to walk away without communicating her feelings to Stew one last time. She further said that the intensity of the moment overwhelmed her, causing her to go into “flight mode.” After their time on the show, Jax and Stew have remained connected on Instagram. However, their lack of public interaction and pictures together suggests that they have likely not reconciled. From what we can tell, their choice to continue following each other on social media may indicate that they remain on amicable terms.

Jax Balances Her Skincare Business With Her Luxurious Lifestyle

Beyond the spotlight, Jacqueline Guelli, also known as Jax, has built a professional identity shaped by her entrepreneurial spirit and passion for skincare. Her journey began in January 2017, when her belief in minimalist skincare led her to launch JAX SKINCARE. In September 2022, Jax expanded her entrepreneurial pursuits by opening a luxury boutique, HOUSE OF JAX, but she sadly closed its doors in November 2024. By March 2026, she conducted a makeup workshop, further exploring new opportunities. Just five months later, Jax reached another milestone in her career when she announced that her skincare products would now be available through retailer JCPenney.

Beyond that, Jax has been gradually building her presence on social media, especially Instagram. On the platform, she has garnered a massive fanbase of over 6.2K followers. She further maintains an Amazon Storefront and ShopMy account, giving her followers additional ways to explore the products she loves. Away from her professional commitments, Jax enjoys the finer things in life, particularly exploring fine-dining restaurants. She often makes her way to breathtaking destinations around the world, such as France, Italy, and England. Jax also cherishes the small moments she spends with her parents and her furry pup, Wednesday.

Stew Has Climbed the Corporate Ladder to Become Director of Engineering

Scott “Stew” Stewart built a foundation by earning a Bachelor of Applied Science in Mechanical Engineering and completing a minor in Business Administration from Northeastern University in May 2015. However, he began his professional trajectory long before, in January 2012, when he became a Gas Supply Co-op at Eversource Energy. After serving there for six months, Stew moved on to explore other opportunities and gain more experience. In October 2016, he joined SharkNinja as a Mechanical Design Engineer and later earned a promotion to Technical Project Manager. Stew left the organization in August 2019 and began working as a Technology Specialist at Wolf Greenfield, continuing to serve there until June 2020.

Scott then returned to SharkNinja, where he resumed his journey as an Engineering Manager. His dedication and growth helped him climb the ladder to Senior Engineering Manager. In January 2025, he was finally appointed Director of Engineering, a role he continues to excel in today. On the personal front, Stew leads an active lifestyle, frequently participating in activities such as hiking and skiing. As an avid traveler, he has visited numerous remarkable destinations, including Italy and China. Most recently, he enjoyed sipping wine on the beaches of Corfu, Greece, in July 2026. Above all, Stew maintains an incredible relationship with his mother and sister, who are his constant sources of support.

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