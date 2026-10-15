Are Erika and Blake From Love is Blind Still Together?

Two of the singles from Boston, Massachusetts, Erika Ellis and Blake Carver appeared in season 11 of Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind’ to try their luck at love. Blake entered the experiment knowing that his lifestyle as a Yacht Captain had made dating challenging. However, he was finally ready to approach love more intentionally on the show, seeking someone who could stand beside him amid his adventurous lifestyle. Meanwhile, Erika revealed that after her first marriage didn’t work out, she moved across the country and bought a house, which encouraged her to stay close to home. She was also ready to find her soulmate, who would also be her biggest cheerleader.

An Unexpected Joke From Blake Carver Put His Bond With Erika Ellis at Risk

During their initial conversations, Erika Ellis and Blake Carver quickly discovered that they had previously crossed paths in unexpected ways. It turned out that both of them had lived in San Diego. When she disclosed that she once opened a hard kombucha brewery, Blake revealed that he had started a distillery. Those shared experiences gave their conversations a natural rhythm, allowing their connection to grow. Although Erika was concerned about his constant traveling, she admitted that she would like to be by his side, since she also loves going on trips. However, when they finally began to talk about starting a family, she wondered how Blake’s lifestyle would fit into that life.

The situation became more complicated when Blake explored his connection with another participant, Benita. Despite the uncertainties, he viewed Erika as the person who had everything he was looking for in a partner. Tensions temporarily escalated during the experiment when Blake made a comment about his other connection, which Erika said genuinely hurt her. Things soon got back on track when she saw a clock reading 5:55, which reassured her. Blake ultimately ended his date with Benita and found his way back to Erika. When he popped the question, she didn’t hesitate for a moment before accepting. Even after their engagement, he continued to apologize to her for the joke, determined to reassure her that he had never intended to hurt her feelings.

Erika and Blake Have Chosen to Keep Their Relationship Status Under Wraps

By the time Erika and Blake arrived in Mexico with the other couples from the show, their relationship had entered a new chapter, giving them the opportunity to spend time together outside the pods. As they shared their feelings and discussed building a life together, he once again offered a heartfelt apology for his joke in the pods. Today, speculation about their relationship continues to grow among viewers. While Blake still follows Erika on Instagram, she does not follow him back. Combined with the lack of public interactions between them on social media, it might indicate that their connection has worked out. However, as of writing, neither of them has shared any further details about their relationship.

Blake is Fully Tapping Into His Wanderlust Spirit as a Yacht Captain

Blake Carver initially explored developing his own business before transitioning into a new career path in the yachting industry. He eventually earned his license to become a Yacht Captain, a role that allows him to travel around the world. Over the years, his work has taken him to numerous destinations, including Croatia. Blake has expanded his presence on Instagram, where he boasts over 3.7K followers. Through the platform, he offers his followers a closer look into his life on the yacht and insights into his sailing diaries.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Blake is an adventure seeker. Whether it be camping beneath the open sky or swimming in the ocean, he always embraces opportunities that help him step out of his comfort zone. In November 2023, he sailed to the beautiful seas of Spain before traveling to Cabo Verde, Africa, the following month. Most recently, in September 2026, he embarked on a journey through Kyrgyzstan’s mountains. At home, Blake maintains a close bond with his beloved parents, Ian and Wendy Carver. In his leisure time, the reality star also enjoys playing golf or soaking in the sun at the beach.

Erika is Flourishing as a Marketing Head and Runs a Marketing Website

Erika Ellis completed her academic journey by earning a Bachelor of Arts in Communication and Marketing Concentration from Western New England University in 2011. Following that, she entered the workforce, joining Cumulus Media as a Promotions Assistant in June 2010 and serving there until May 2011. Eventually, Erika honed her skills and gained experience in several roles, including Account Executive, Digital Brand Strategist, and Director of Marketing. In March 2020, she stepped into the position of Head of Marketing at Talkable, where she remained until August 2022. Since October 2023, Erika has been thriving in her role as Senior Marketing Manager in the Lead Generation Department at ServiceTitan.

When Erika is not busy with her corporate career, she channels her energy into running her website, E2 Marketer. Through the site, she offers marketing solutions to clients seeking professional guidance. Furthermore, she maintains a Cameo account, which has become an additional source of income. When Erika is at home, she makes sure to shower her two adorable pups, Stanley and Lily, with immense love and attention. She often takes them out on long walks and enjoys cuddling with them. As an avid traveler, she loves exploring mesmerizing destinations. Over the years, Erika has made her way to the beautiful beaches of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and Hawaii.

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