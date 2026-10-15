Are Michaella and Rob From Love is Blind Still Together?

For Michaella Giorgio and Rob Feeley, season 11 of Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind’ presented an opportunity to find their life partners without seeing them until the engagement. Before connecting with others in the pods, she revealed that she had entered the experiment ready to trust her instincts. Having always known what she wanted in a relationship, she was eager to get married and start a family. However, she wanted to be cautious about her tendency to overlook potential deal-breakers. Just like her, Rob wanted a partner with a good sense of humor. He envisioned a wife who shared his traditional family values and could one day become a wonderful and loving mother.

Rob Feeley’s Conflicting Feelings Finally Led Him to Michaella Giorgio

When Michaella Giorgio first went on a date with Rob Feeley in the pods, she was upfront about her priorities, admitting that her career came first. However, that revelation initially didn’t sit well with him. Yet, something shifted as their conversations continued and they began discussing their dreams of building a family. In the meantime, Rob was exploring his connection with another of the women, Diana, whom he admired for several of her qualities. Gradually, he revealed to Michaella that on their first date, he had thought she was a “dud.” However, when she laughed it off, he expressed his appreciation for her emotional maturity. Soon, they began opening up to each other about their personal experiences and insecurities.

Rob began to feel that Michaella truly understood him, but his growing bond with Diana left him deeply conflicted. While he considered Diana his physical type, he was uncertain about his attraction to his other connection. Eventually, he decided to focus on his connection with Michaella, gifting her a bouquet of red roses and a bracelet from Ireland that he bought during his trip after his father passed away. When he finally proposed to her, she was more than happy to say “Yes.” When they finally met face-to-face, they shared a warm embrace followed by a romantic kiss. After exchanging heartfelt declarations of love, Rob and Michaella headed to Mexico with the other couples.

Michaella and Rob Have Seemingly Failed to Work Out Their Relationship

During their romantic getaway in Mexico, Michaella and Rob spent a cozy moment together in the swimming pool. As they sipped their drinks and shared their visions about their future family, the duo realized that they not only shared an emotional bond but also a physical attraction. By the end of their first night on the trip, Michaella acknowledged that she truly felt safe and confident around Rob and was ready to take the next step in their physical relationship.

Michaella also shared that she trusted Rob and was ready to follow his lead. While he now follows her on Instagram, she does not follow him back. There have been no recent signs of any other connection between them on social media. Additionally, Michaella does not appear to be wearing her engagement ring in her recent pictures. Although these subtle signs do not confirm their separation, it appears that they may have currently gone their separate ways.

Michaella Has Established Herself as an Entrepreneur and Certified Pilates Instructor

Michaella Giorgio graduated from Simmons University with a Bachelor of Arts in Public Relations, Advertising, and Applied Communication in 2014. While she was studying there, she began her career as a Public Relations Intern for Matter Communications in May 2012, leaving the position after just four months. As the years passed, Michaella gained experience in multiple other roles, expanding her skills in the corporate world. In July 2021, she joined Bobbles and Lace, LLC as a Store Director. Michaella’s commitment and growing expertise helped her get promoted to Director of Corporate Operations, Director of Franchise Development, and Vice President before leaving the organization in March 2026.

In May 2026, Michaella began a new chapter as founder of The Retail Architect. The platform is designed to help retail brand founders build businesses that can operate successfully without relying entirely on them. On its website, she shares information about the platform’s services and publishes blog posts. Apart from that, Michaella maintains a Substack and ShopMy account. In her personal life, her friends have remained a constant source of encouragement, cheering her on through different stages of her journey. Another significant part of her world revolves around her pups, Bobbi and Coco. As a certified Barre Pilates Instructor, Michaella has made attending the gym a regular part of her routine.

Rob Finds Comfort and Strength in the Company of His Loved Ones

Rob Feeley continues to make his mark today as an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure Sales Professional. Although he remains dedicated to building his career, he revealed on the show that he was willing to give that up for his family. Beyond his professional accomplishments, family has always remained a significant part of his world, especially his parents and his brother, Ryan. Unfortunately, the family faced an unimaginable loss when Rob’s father unexpectedly passed away. Despite the grief, he is gradually finding a path toward healing with the support of his mother.

Rob and his mother frequently spend quality time together, whether it’s enjoying meals at their favorite restaurants or heading to the stadiums to watch baseball games. As a sports enthusiast, he also enjoys watching soccer at stadiums alongside fellow fans of his favorite teams. Aside from that, Rob’s passion for traveling and exploring new countries had taken him to Mexico, England, Curaçao, and Dublin, Ireland. Despite his busy schedule, he always makes an effort to celebrate holidays like Easter with his family, cherishing the traditions and the moments they share.

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