Morrey Eglin: Where is the Love is Blind Season 11 Participant Now?

Morrey Eglin was introduced to viewers worldwide in season 11 of Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind’ as a confident man who was willing to give it his all to find his soulmate. From the beginning of the experiment, he described himself as someone who might not be conventionally handsome but possessed a charm that would make a mother consider him a suitable partner for her daughter. However, Morrey admitted that he struggled to date in Boston, Massachusetts, because he believed everyone there had a strong personality like his. He further referred to himself as a modern traditionalist and hoped to meet an ambitious woman who would pursue her career goals while also allowing him to pay the bills.

Morrey Eglin Left the Show After His Top Connection Didn’t Work Out

When Morrey Eglin stepped into the pods for the first time, he made an effort to showcase his authentic self to his dates, bringing his humor, confidence, and love for Taylor Swift into his conversations. Among the women with whom he connected early on were Benita and Sarah. Morrey soon discovered that Sarah could immediately see the emotions beneath his humor. Although he was initially reluctant to let his guard down with her, he gradually became comfortable opening up to her, which made their conversations more meaningful. Meanwhile, Morrey developed a deeper appreciation for Benita after hearing her story about immigrating. Yet, that bond took an unexpected turn when she pushed him for a committed connection.

Since Morrey was keeping an open mind and exploring his bonds with others, he was not ready to become committed that early in the experiment. Hence, he encouraged Benita to explore her connection with other men in the pods before settling down, but she insisted that he was her top choice. His hesitation finally became a breaking point for her, pushing her to walk away. Meanwhile, Sarah encouraged Morrey to open up emotionally, which further brought them closer. Unfortunately, although he had decided to propose to her, she revealed after a few dates that she had stronger feelings for someone else. Since Morrey was unable to open his heart to anyone else, he decided to leave the show without finding his match.

Morrey Eglin Efficiently Juggles His Ventures and Passion For Boxing

Morrey has always been motivated by his ambitions, determination, and entrepreneurial spirit. Rather than limiting himself to a single professional path, he has continued to explore different opportunities by building several ventures. In 2020, he co-founded his first business, Boston Baggs Company, which is a cornhole entertainment company that hosts several leagues, fundraisers, and tournaments. Beyond that, he founded Home Coat Painting Co. in February 2026. It aims to provide clients with quality craftsmanship for commercial and personal spaces. This July, the company sponsored the Drake Maye Youth Football Camp, further expanding its impact on the community.

In March 2026, Morrey achieved another milestone by launching his clothing brand, Good Boy. The brand currently has a website, featuring its upcoming products such as caps and sweatshirts. Alongside that, he has been steadily growing his presence on social media. As of writing, he has gained more than 2.9K followers. Morrey also serves as a part-time Bouncer at one of the busiest bars in the Southern part of the city. Furthermore, he is a boxer who always makes sure to take every opportunity to train in the ring. Occasionally, he participates in competitions, showcasing his fighting skills. One of Morrey’s most notable fights took place at the Rough N’ Rowdy event.

Morrey Eglin’s Personal Life Centers Around His Love For Music and His Friends

Beyond his entrepreneurial pursuits, Morrey always makes room for the people and experiences that give his life meaning. He especially values spending meaningful time with his friends, whom he considers as one of his strongest pillars of support and a source of joy in his daily life. During his time on the show, Morrey expressed gratitude for them, further highlighting the role they play in his life. When his thoughts become overwhelming, he grounds himself in the melodious sounds of nature, whether it be birds chirping or waves crashing against the shore. In his leisure time, Morrey enjoys visiting different bars from time to time, adding another dimension to his social life.

Fitness also remains another significant part of Morrey’s daily routine. Since he is a boxer, he regularly attends the gym or simply steps into the ring for practice. Besides that, he has formed amicable relationships with several of his fellow cast members. In September 2026, Morrey went to different restaurants and explored different corners of the city with some of them, including Rob Feeley, John Shannon, Cameron “Cam” Halloran, and Jonathon “Jay” Robinson. As a passionate music fan, he uses Taylor Swift songs and his visits to different live concerts as an escape from the stress of daily life. Although Morrey could not find love on the show, the experience has helped him build new connections and lifelong memories along the way.

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