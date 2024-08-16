The Union: Is Wilson’s a Real Bar in Paterson, New Jersey?

Netflix’s ‘The Union’ presents the story of an everyday man being dragged into the world of espionage when his ex from high school comes back to town. Mike had been living his life without a worry in the world, enjoying his time with his friends, and spending his days being a construction worker. Years ago, he had been in love with Roxanne, but they lost touch when she moved away from town for college. He didn’t see her again, until now. One night, she appears in the local bar, Wilson’s, which has been Mike’s regular haunt for a very long time, and there begins a new chapter of Mike’s life. Even as Mike goes away to help Roxanne on her mission, he feels a string tying him to home, and Wilson’s is a representation of that. However, much like the story, the name of the bar is fictional. SPOILERS AHEAD

The Fictional Wilson’s is Filmed at a Real Bar in New Jersey

The Wilson’s bar in ‘The Union’ is located somewhere in Paterson, New Jersey. In real life, the bar where the scenes were filmed is called Shorty’s Bar. It is located at 279 Broadway in Bayonne, New Jersey. The cast and crew of the movie were seen setting up camp there in July 2022. The place was given a bit of a makeover. Its name, Shorty’s, was replaced with Wilson’s. Shorty’s is described as a “casual dining establishment that offers a variety of American comfort food dishes.” It has received great reviews from customers for its “cozy atmosphere and friendly service,” with a hearty meal to serve different palates.

The events at the beginning of the film take place in New Jersey, where Mike has lived his entire life. He grew up in the place and never left it, mostly by choice. He enjoys his life there and is content in it, even if it might not seem so to an outsider. With Wilson’s, the film establishes Mike’s connection to the place and how grounded he is in his community and neighborhood. The bar may serve as a nostalgia for people coming back to town and reminiscing about the life they used to have, but for Mike, it is the place where his life exists.

Even when Mike moves to London, though entirely involuntarily, the pull of home tugs at him at all times, especially when he feels he has not lived up to Roxanne’s expectations and has disappointed her. But even when he is low, he can count on people back home to liven him up. When he calls his friends, he realizes he has missed the bachelor party he was supposed to have arranged, but even when he is not there, his friends are supportive of him, and their words give him the boost he needs to get the mission back on track.

Read More: Best Action Movies on Netflix