Why Does Simon Free Trevor in Wonder Man?

Co-created by Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest, Disney+’s ‘Wonder Man’ reimagines the story of the eponymous comic book superhero through the eyes of an aspiring actor. Simon Williams wishes to be the defining actor of his generation, but with new challenges thrown at every step of the way, becoming known in the industry is a tall order. Enter Trevor Slattery, a veteran actor who is more infamous than famous due to his brief stint as a pretend terrorist leader, named Mandarin. While the truth about him being coerced into the role comes out in ‘Iron Man 3,’ Trevor isn’t exactly out of the dark, and relies on director Von Kovak‘s upcoming redo of ‘Wonder Man’ as his sole chance at redemption.

Unbeknownst to Trevor, Simon is similarly entranced by the role and goes as far as to hide his supernatural abilities to evade a legal loophole and play a fictional superhero. As these two stories come crashing, the unlikeliest of friendships takes shape, paralleling the highs and lows of every movie they wish to be a part of. However, when a terrible fate befalls Trevor, towards the end of this superhero drama series, Simon has to make the most difficult choice of his life.

Simon Saves His Best Friend by Making His Powers Public

At the end of ‘Wonder Man,’ Simon embraces his superpowers and rescues Trevor from prison to return a favor. Although the act essentially means saying goodbye to his acting career, Simon is not hesitant in the least, as there is a second, deeper layer to his actions: protecting his only friend. While Trevor is left flummoxed by Simon’s decision, he perhaps understands best what it means to treasure a friendship above all. Given that Simon’s brief stardom as Wonder Man was only possible due to Trevor’s sacrifices, the ending is a fitting role reversal, which puts them back on an equal plane. With this, we also get our clearest look at Simon’s abilities yet, which have now elevated from simple energy blasts to full-on flight, indicating his preparedness for the moment.

While Simon and Trevor’s future is intentionally left ambiguous by the end of the season, it is almost inevitable that the duo will have to go into hiding. Not only is Trevor one of the most-wanted criminals and twice a fugitive, but Simon himself is also a prized government target. If the DODC gets its hands on his ionic abilities, it can hypothetically spell doom for the world, meaning that Simon has to work twice as hard to conceal his presence. To go that far for a person who once betrayed him can sound counterintuitive at first, but aptly reflects Simon and Trevor’s progression upon a closer look. While Trevor is indeed rightfully imprisoned for his involvement in a terror network, it cannot be denied that he was strong-armed into the figurehead position. More importantly, the entire season is dedicated to him finding and correcting his mistakes one step at a time, and with a steady redemption arc like that, Simon’s reasons to save his best friend start to make more sense.

Simon and Trevor’s Dynamic Contrasts Doorman’s Story With Josh Gad

Trevor’s dynamic with Simon may have its highs and lows, but the one thing that stays consistent is the fact that they are each other’s one and only friend. Earlier in the series, we learn that Simon never had a single friend growing up, and while his mother initially believed him to be a natural loner, she realized too late that he was simply too afraid of making connections and potentially hurting other people. This fear seeps into his adult life, also influencing his hyperfixations with getting a character right and erasing all ambiguities in his acting. Trevor is the first, and arguably the only person, who gives him the space to loosen up and truly express himself, which is something that was denied to him during his brief period of stardom.

Simon’s decision to save Trevor, as such, is as much a marker of his personal growth as it is a relational one. The scene itself speaks to two previous moments in the show symbolically, the first of which is the much mythologized kitchen incident. As a child, Simon once triggered an ionic energy blast by pure accident, causing a kitchen fire. This incident seems to have a traumatic effect, creating a direct link between power usage and harm in his mind. In contrast, his decision not to just release, but control the energy and take flight in the final scene, points to a major turning point in his character. Another parallel is to Doorman and Josh Gad, the latter of whom died while using the former’s ability. While their friendship has a tragic end due to a misuse of superpowers, Simon and Trevor have a much different, and much more optimistic conclusion in the series.

