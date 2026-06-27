Would You Rather Decide to Survive Cast: Where Are They Now?

Season 1 of Prime Video’s ‘Would You Rather: Decide to Survive’ is a reality comedy game competition that pushes the contestants to make hard choices, tackle demanding challenges, and outwit their rivals to become the winner. It brings together 10 of the internet’s biggest stars, each of whom steps away from their familiar digital world to test their resilience, decision-making, and teamwork in a contest inspired by the Would You Rather game. Guiding them through the unpredictable competition is none other than the presenter, Romesh Ranganathan. The show’s cast combined strategy and quick thinking while facing unexpected twists that raised the stakes.

Chunkz is Thriving as an Entrepreneur, Influencer, and Sports Enthusiast

Amin Mohamed, popularly known as Chunkz, has established himself as one of Britain’s most recognizable online personalities through his YouTube channel, where he has over 3.98 million subscribers. On the platform, he shares pranks and cooking videos while collaborating with fellow creators. He is also an influencer with 4.2 million followers on Instagram. Beyond this, he has built a multifaceted career as an entertainer, co-hosting ‘Bad Chefs’ and ‘#SaturdaySocial.’ As of writing, he has also been running his own clothing brand, CleanHeartz Clothing, selling apparel on the official website. In February 2019, Chunkz founded the Beta Squad and became a member of the group.

Simultaneously, Chunkz had explored his creative side through rapping and music, releasing “Vibranium” and “Clean Up.” However, in 2021, he announced that he would no longer pursue his rap career since it didn’t align with his religion’s beliefs. Beyond that, he has been exploring his range as an actor, having worked on projects such as ‘Are We Dead Yet’ (2019) and ‘Sideman Tinder’ (2021). As an avid soccer enthusiast, Chunkz participated in Match for Hope in February 2024. Additionally, he was part of England at Soccer Aid. In March 2026, he spent 10 days in Mecca, immersing himself in his faith. By June, he had a paid partnership with Zilch. Whenever he gets the opportunity, Chunkz enjoys watching Formula 1 races or exploring different corners of his homeland, Somalia.

Nella Rose Continues to Grow Her Career Across Social Media and Television

Nella Rose’s rise to fame began on YouTube, where her relatable personality and infectious humor quickly won over audiences. Currently, she has built a community of 1.28 million on the same platform. She has also expanded her presence on Instagram, where she has garnered over 1.5 million followers, offering glimpses into her professional endeavors and personal life. As her popularity continued to rise, she became the presenter of ‘Catfish UK’ and the 2022 ‘Brit Awards.’ Nella’s career in the entertainment industry continued to flourish as she appeared as a contestant in ‘I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!’ besides acting as the host of ‘Tapped Out.’

Most recently, in 2026, Nella appeared as a guest on ‘Would I Lie to You?’ Despite her expanding television career, she has remained connected to her followers through various series she creates for her namesake YouTube channel. In May 2026, she announced her new YouTube dating series ‘Prison Bae.’ When she isn’t busy making strides in her professional life, she enjoys spending time on the yacht with her beloved friends. Nella is an avid sports fan who often attends NFL games at the stadium and even attended the opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Mexico City, Mexico, in June. Over the years, her wanderlust spirit has taken her to several locations around the world, including Japan, France, and Egypt.

Max Balegde Loves Spending Quality Time With His Grandmother and Partner

Max Balegde has been no stranger to the spotlight as his quick wit and incredible sense of humor have helped him build his own identity as a content creator on TikTok, where he boasts over 3.6 million followers. Besides that, he has gradually increased his fanbase on Instagram and has gained over 615K followers on his page. He also runs his own YouTube channel, where he has steadily built a subscriber count of more than 116K. Across all these platforms, Max often shares humorous videos and behind-the-scenes glimpses into his career. As his popularity continues to grow, it has provided him with the chance to compete on the Australian ‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’ in 2025. In April 2026, Max achieved a major milestone when he was featured in the Forbes Under 30 Europe list.

Max and his friend, George Clarke, previously co-hosted their podcast, ‘The Useless Hotline Podcast.’ Unfortunately, they announced in May that they were stepping away from it. Two months later, they announced that they had joined the cast of ‘Celebrity Gogglebox.’ Over the years, Max has been known for interviewing renowned figures such as Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, and Millie Bobbie Brown. As of writing, he uses his pages to advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. In his personal life, he maintains a close bond with his grandmother. Max has also found love in his partner, Andrew, and they celebrated their fifth anniversary in April 2026. Another huge part of his life is devoted to his beloved pup.

Chloe Burrows Has Built a Multifaceted Career as a Radio Host and Influencer

Chloe Burrows first stepped into the spotlight when she appeared on season 7 of ‘Love Island UK,’ where her undeniable charm quickly captured viewers’ attention, helping her become a runner-up. As her popularity continued to rise, she became a Lifestyle Influencer, gaining 1.7 million followers on Instagram. She is also flourishing on her YouTube channel, where she has gained over 171K subscribers. Chloe’s career has expanded beyond influencing as she launched her own podcast, ‘Chloe vs The World,’ where she discusses a range of topics, including dating, relationships, and life advice.

Apart from that, Chloe is the co-host of the breakfast radio show ‘KISS.’ Her professional trajectory in television continues to grow as she competed on ‘Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins’ and ‘Pop the Balloons or Find Love 2’ in 2025. In May 2026, she participated in the Tombola Arcade. That same month, she became a part of England’s Soccer Aid Team for UNICEF. It was followed by her attendance at the TRIC Awards in June. When Chloe isn’t working, she enjoys making memories with her friends. In her free time, she loves spending sunny days at the beach or hitting the snowy slopes for a day of skiing.

Max Fosh Has Carved Out a Unique Presence For Himself in Social Media

Max Fosh began his journey in digital media on YouTube, where he performed a variety of stunts, witty social experiments, and unique pranks. Gradually, it helped him establish his own niche, increasing his subscriber count to 5.11 million. Using the platform, he extended his presence to Instagram, where he has currently built a community of 678K followers. Today, he also actively participates in charity events, as he did in March 2026 when he attended a cycling event to support the nonprofit organization, Comic Relief. By the following month, Max played soccer in a Sideman Charity Match.

Most recently, in June 2026, Max collaborated with Vodafone UK and Wimbledon for a Wimbledon Hide and Seek. Beyond his professional accomplishments, he enthusiastically maintains an active lifestyle through cycling. He is also a huge sports fan, especially soccer, and frequently cheers for his favorite team from the sidelines at the stadium. On the personal front, he remains closely connected to his family, particularly his beloved sister, Talitha Cohen-Fosh. Whenever Max seeks respite from the fast pace of his life, he spends time in nature and enjoys horseback riding.

Elz the Witch Efficiently Balances Her Love For Gaming and Adventures

Eleanor, popularly known as Elz the Witch, first fell in love with gaming at age 8. As she began her corporate career, she once again started playing games like Fortnite and The Sims and often shared gameplay clips with commentary on YouTube. Eventually, it increased her fanbase on the platform as a presenter and gamer, and she gained over 228K subscribers. As of writing, Elz is associated with the KISSTORY R&B digital radio station and Kerrang! Radio. She now boasts over 365K followers on Instagram, where she announced in April 2026 that she would become the main co-host for Sidemen.

In May 2026, Elz hosted the European screening of Mortal Kombat 2. The following month, she fulfilled her dreams when she interviewed the winner of the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship and attended the WWE Clash in Italy. This year, her hosting duties continued as she hosted the BAFTA Games Awards. In her personal life, she enjoys spending time watching football. As a music enthusiast, Elz often attends various festivals, including Download Festival this June. Aside from that, the globetrotter has experienced the beauty of several exotic destinations, like Greece, Italy, and Switzerland.

King Kenny is Blending His Love For Boxing With Success on Social Media

Like his fellow contestant Chunkz, Kenny Oghenovo Ojuederie, also known as King Kenny, is a member of the Beta Squad. Over the years, the multi-talented entertainer has built a huge community on YouTube with over 368K subscribers. He has also been diving into his passion for boxing, which he showcases on his Instagram page, helping him gain more than 782K followers. Through this platform, Kenny also shares his Twitch and Discord links, connecting more closely with his followers. On TikTok, his popularity has grown even further, with over 643.5K followers enjoying his content.

Besides creating videos, Kenny has made a name for himself in the ring, stepping into high-profile boxing matches for DAZN Combat Sports. In May 2024, he participated in the X Series 14, held in collaboration with Misfits Boxing. On November 24, 2024, he competed in Qatar against Salt Papi. His passion for fitness is further highlighted by his regular boxing training sessions. Another of Kenny’s passions is traveling, which has taken him across Morocco, Portugal, and Brazil. Although he is usually busy, he always remains closely connected to his family, especially his young brother, Wisdom.

Bambino Becky Always Holds Her Friendships Close to Her Heart

Rebecca Amy James, now popularly known as Bambino Becky, has steadily carved out her own place in the world of digital entertainment as a Content Creator. Today, she boasts more than 331K followers on Instagram and 482K subscribers on YouTube. She has gained a loyal fan base through her authentic glimpse into her day-to-day life. She has notably collaborated with several well-known groups in the YouTube community, including KSI and Sidemen. In March 2026, Becky experienced a memorable time in her career when she attended the Brit Awards.

Shortly after, Becky collaborated with Racing Post and was later interviewed on ‘The Fellas Podcast,’ where she discussed her life. In May 2026, she partnered with NFL UK, marking another new chapter in her career. Away from the spotlight, she enjoys attending F1 races and simply visiting horse races, taking in the electric atmosphere. Although she has a busy schedule, Becky never misses a chance to express her admiration for her friends. She cherishes every moment spent with them, whether it be celebrating her birthday or visiting different restaurants.

Ayamé Ponder is Using Her Social Media Pages to Advocate For Social Causes

Ayamé Ponder has established herself as a presenter, comedian, podcast host, and digital creator. Based in London, England, she has cultivated a loyal online audience on Instagram, where over 988K followers watch her content. She also maintains her YouTube channel, which has 307K subscribers. Besides that, she connects with viewers on TikTok, where she has expanded her fanbase to more than 3.7 million. Across these social media platforms, her content blends fashion, pop culture, and candid reflections on current issues, particularly addressing countries suffering from war. Ayamé often raises awareness of these matters by working with organizations such as Action Against Hunger.

On her Instagram page, Ayamé shares her Substack account and personal website, which showcase her work and contact information. In March 2026, she took to the stage for Comic Relief, and by the following month, she was featured in Cosmopolitan UK, highlighting her lifestyle. Apart from that, she often collaborates with renowned brands such as H&M and Apple. In June, Ayamé announced that she had officially signed a contract for her first book, marking a significant milestone in her creative journey. In her free time, she prefers to play and relax with her two furry pups or watch WWE on television.

Stephen Tries Finds His Greatest Joy in the Presence of His Soulmate

Stephen Tries has spent years building his reputation as one of the UK’s most creative online creators. Known for his sharp comedy sketches, entertaining podcast appearances, and satirical commentary, he has cultivated over 1.64 million subscribers on YouTube. As of writing, he has amassed more than 978K followers on Instagram, sharing humor about everyday life. In March 2026, Stephen’s career evolved further when he announced his return as the narrator on season 3 of ‘Inside UK.’

In April, Stephen stepped into the commentary box for the Sidemen Charity Match, joining fellow creator Spencer FC. A lifelong soccer enthusiast, he rarely misses a chance to watch the sports he loves at the stadium. When he is taking a break from his professional life, he remains devoted to the love of his life, Zoë Laufer. Together, they frequently attend family functions, relax by the pool, or enjoy romantic date nights. Besides that, Stephen enjoys attending live concerts and unwinding with his friends on boat trips.

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