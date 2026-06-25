Million Dollar Nannies Cast: Where Are They Now?

Helmed by showrunner Omid Kahangi, Hulu’s ‘Million Dollar Nannies’ revolves around a group of young childcare professionals as they launch an agency targeting the world’s top 1%. It thus shines a light upon not only the highly misrepresented and underappreciated nanny industry but also the luxurious, opulent lives of high-profile, high-net-worth individuals. So, proudly standing for their career in this series are: Leah Barrs, Sydney Siegel, Olivia McMahon, Taylor Hayward, Mitchell Bienvenue, Tamaya Denae, Jack McCann, and Hannah Joy Davis.

Leah Barss Continues to Serve as a Top Celebrity Nanny

While Leah Barss always knew she wanted to be a strong, independent woman, she admittedly had no idea where her passions lay by the time she had graduated from high school. Therefore, she decided to skip college and dabble in various industries until she suddenly found her calling in nanying for the elites while she was in her early 20s in the late 2010s. Her sole focus subsequently shifted to this vocation, driving her to build a strong rolodex of contacts through employment and recommendations before realizing she could establish a business.

Leah’s experience led her to the idea of launching an agency for nannies by nannies, enabling them to have a sense of freedom while continuing to navigate the work they love. Hence, her company came to be, with her already having significant credibility thanks to her former clients, including the Kardashian-Jenner family, professional athletes, and more. She had briefly stepped away from this line of service in 2022 to be a personal assistant to YouTuber Zane Hijazi, but she returned shortly after. She then began creating NannyTok content and ultimately evolved into a rising public figure as well as a businesswoman in 2025. Thus, today, at age 31, Los Angeles, California native Leah continues to thrive as a top celebrity nanny, all the while also hoping to gradually expand her venture and take it to the next level.

Sydney Siegel is Currently Living Her Best Life

It was back when Sydney Siegel was merely 17 years old that she followed her childhood dreams and kick-started a career in the entertainment industry. She even relocated from her hometown in Arizona to Los Angeles, California, for the same, where she got the opportunity to work with several brands. Whether it be beauty, fashion, health, or wellness, she represented all kinds of businesses, only to realize over time that it didn’t come close to fulfilling her. Therefore, she shifted gears, found her calling in luxury childcare plus family concierge, and settled down in her home state as “The Scottsdale Nanny.” In fact, as of writing, the 28-year-old has over a decade of experience already under her belt.

While Sydney had ended her stint in the reality series as a full-time employee of The Guiribitey Family, she is now back in Arizona because her contract with them concluded some time prior. However, she is still having the time of her life as she now gets to work with new families, as well as spend quality time with her mother, stepfather, twin brother, and footballer boyfriend Devin Dye. While it’s unclear precisely when they began dating, they hard-launched their romance on Instagram in late March 2026 with an adorable photo, and she has since also shared more snippets of their life together. We should also mention that Sydney is a travel enthusiast, with her most recent trip being to Europe — she visited Denmark, Estonia, and Sweden in early June 2026.

Olivia “Liv” McMahon Has Started a New Chapter in California

Although Olivia “Liv” McMahon is originally from Connecticut, she has spent the majority of her life since becoming a teenager in Miami, Florida. She admittedly has a taste for the finer things in life and loves children, so she realized early on that the best career move for her would be to become an elite travel nanny. So, she worked hard towards her goal, gained significant experience, and then proved her mettle to the top 1% in Ibiza, Spain, in the summer of 2025. Since then, even the world has gotten to see the rising public figure’s skill set through the Hulu original, which will undeniably lead to her landing more opportunities than ever before. Hence, it seems like a good thing she already relocated to Los Angeles, California, earlier in 2026, where she will most likely be able to work for some of the most high-profile families.

Taylor Hayward is Balancing Nannying With Her Studies and Her Relationships

A native of Hoover, Alabama, Taylor Hayward admits she didn’t have the easiest childhood or the happiest upbringing, but she hasn’t let that hinder her from leading an independent life. In fact, she pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Biochemistry from the University of Alabama at Birmingham (class of 2022) on a level 10 gymnast scholarship while also thriving as a cheerleader. She subsequently relocated to Columbus, Ohio, to be with her longtime partner, Mitchell Bienvenue, before ultimately deciding to enroll at Columbus State to become a Dental Hygienist. Thus, today, she is juggling her studies with full-time nannying owing to her love for children, her romance with now-fiancé Mitchell, her familial relationships, and self-growth in therapy. The couple actually got engaged on the 6th anniversary of the day they first met in 2025, and they have since been charting a path to forever.

Mitchell Bienvenue is Embracing His Newfound Standing as a Fiancé and a Public Figure

While Mitchell Bienvenue initially had a lot of hang-ups about getting engaged with Taylor despite more than 5½ years together due to his own fears, he realized he was making excuses. When he understood why she wanted a ring on her finger, why it upset her when he didn’t take any initiative, and why his lack of public affection bothered her, he decided to make more efforts. This step alone transformed their relationship for the better, especially as it made her realize she did not need to make him the center of her world either, resulting in him getting down on one knee in September 2025. Since then, he has been over the moon about starting a new chapter right alongside her, including moving out of his parents’ home, traveling more, and eventually having a family of their own.

On a more professional level, Mitchell continues to maintain the title of “The #1 Manny in the Midwest,” all the while also expanding his wings over the past year. The 29-year-old has evolved into a passionate content creator, sharing both his experiences as a manny and his journey with Ulcerative Colitis (a chronic inflammatory bowel disease) on social media. The former yachting industry professional aims to spread positivity and inspire others through everything he does, which is just part of why he has recently even begun dabbling as a photographer. The Ohio native also never shies away from the fact that he has an elder sister with Down Syndrome because he wants the world to be more aware and more considerate.

Tamaya Denae is Focused on Being the Best Possible Nanny She Can Be

Growing up in a single-parent household in Scottsdale, Arizona, Tamaya Denae recognized the significance of childcare and developed an interest in the same at a young age. Hence, it was while she was just a teenager that she began working as a part-time babysitter and nanny, only for it to become her career goal almost as soon as she graduated from high school. She subsequently enrolled at Arizona State University to pursue a Bachelor of Science degree, all the while continuing to work in the childcare industry as an elite travel nanny whenever possible.

From what we can tell, Tamaya graduated in 2024, by which point she had already decided to continue her studies to earn a Master’s degree in Child Development and expand on her skill set. Thus, today, at the age of 23, she remains dedicated to her dream of helping young children by taking on more demanding positions, all the while focusing on her own financial independence. As for her personal standing, the rising content creator, model, and public figure shares a tight-knit bond with both her elder brother and her mother, with whom she even does end-of-month brunches as a tradition.

Jack McCann Has Stepped Into The Corporate World

It was in the early 2020s that Florida native Jack McCann established himself as the “NYC Manny” on social media while attending New York University for a Bachelor’s degree in Interdisciplinary Studies. The student-athlete was a swimming star, a two-time scholarship recipient, and a member of the Gallatin Business Society, yet he still managed to find time to nanny for the elite. That’s because he loved the childcare aspect, the entire profession, and the freedom it afforded him, making his decision to go to Ibiza, Spain, right after graduation to expand his wings a no-brainer.

According to Jack’s own accounts, he had left a 6-figure corporate job to do so, but it appears he has since decided to dive into that industry headfirst to really explore his mindset, passions, and limitations. Before 2025, he already had experience through many internships and part-time positions, including in the fields of real estate marketing, digital marketing, communication, and content strategy. Then, he served as an ACCESS (Acquiring Capital & Capacity for Economic Stability & Sustainability) Intern at The Community Preservation Corporation from June to August 2025. So, since March 2026, the 23-year-old has been working full-time at the same organization, serving as the ACCESS Program Operations and Support Coordinator.

Hannah Joy Davis is an Entertainer in Every Sense

Hannah Joy David was just a young girl when she first developed an interest in the creative arts and the entertainment industry, only for it to expand as the years passed. Therefore, determined to follow her dreams, she moved to New York all by herself at the age of 18 before kick-starting her career as a professional dancer and actress. According to records, in the late 2010s, she was a backup dancer for the Boys of Summer 2018 Tour, served as an IMMA Dance Assistant, and danced for Sybarite Productions. She even modeled for a few businesses/studios over the years before landing a role in a music video in 2024 and starring in promotional campaigns for brands like Taco Bell in 2025. Since then, the 27-year-old New Yorker has continued to work hard to make a name for herself as an entertainer, all the while also dabbling in other jobs to spread her wings. Whether it be content creation, choreography, modeling, or nannying, she does it all for fun.

Read More: Taylor and Mitchell: Are the Million Dollar Nannies Couple Still Together?