Where is Xana Kernodle’s Family Now?

Netflix’s ‘The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare’ delves deeper into a devastating tragedy, which took the lives of four promising university students: 20-year-old Xana Alexia Kernodle, 21-year-old Kaylee Jade Goncalves, 21-year-old Madison May “Maddie” Mogen, and 20-year-old Ethan James Chapin. In November 2022, the four students were found dead at an off-campus house in Moscow, Idaho. The documentary delves deep into the investigation and features detailed interviews with their loved ones, in which they share the impact of the tragedy.

Jeff and Jazzmin Kernodle Gave Victim Impact Statements at the Sentencing Hearing

Jeffrey “Jeff” and Cara Denise Kernodle welcomed their daughter, Xana Alexia Kernodle, into the world on July 5, 2002. They always ensured Xana and her siblings, Elijah and Jazzmin Kernodle, received immense love and support. Sadly, Jeff and Cara soon faced hurdles in their relationship, leading them to part ways around 2005. According to Jazzmin, the sisters grew up particularly close to their father. She stated that when she studied at the university closer to Xana’s home, the sisters’ bond grew stronger. However, their life came crashing down on November 13, 2022.

On that fateful day, Jeff received the devastating news that she, her boyfriend, Ethan James Chapin, and two of her roommates, Kaylee Jade Goncalves and Madison May “Maddie” Mogen, were found dead in Moscow, Idaho. Their families were shocked to learn that a student from Washington State University, Bryan Christopher Kohberger, was the killer. He was arrested in December 2022, and in July 2025, he pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary. Bryan was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences.

During the sentencing hearing, Jazzmin bravely took the stand to give a victim impact statement. She referred to Bryan and stated, “In the end, I realized this moment isn’t about you — it’s about justice for Xana, Ethan, Kaylee, and Maddie.” Jeff recalled how he had canceled the plan to stay at Xana’s home at the last minute on that fateful day. He later expressed his regret, wondering if Xana and her friends would still have a chance if he were there. No matter what, Xana’s family continues to keep her memories alive in their hearts.

Jeff Kernodle Has Focused on His Venture and Children After Xana’s Death

Jeffrey Kernodle, also known as Jeff, began his journey by graduating from Sandpoint High School. He then pursued higher education at Idaho State University College of Business and earned a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in 1991. Eventually, he stepped into his professional path with unmatched resilience and determination. His entrepreneurial drive ultimately helped him launch his business, Kernodle Construction, as the owner. Currently residing in Phoenix, Arizona, Jeff has dedicated his life to caring for his children and maintaining an unbreakable bond with them.

From time to time, Jeff shares pictures of himself with Xana, often reminiscing about the incredible memories they shared. To this day, he misses the weekend calls he had with his younger daughter and the time they spent enjoying sports together. Whenever he needs an escape from reality, Jeff finds himself enjoying nature’s beauty. Another significant part of his life revolves around his pup, who has been his constant companion through every up and down of life.

Cara Kernodle Faced Legal Trouble After Losing Her Younger Daughter

Cara faced legal troubles over the years due to her struggles with drug addiction. According to reports, she was gradually working toward becoming clean after her divorce and improving her relationship with her daughters. By 2022, she was serving as a waitress. However, she admittedly relapsed after the death of Xana. On November 19, 2022, Cara was arrested and charged with two counts of felony drug possession. Although she was reportedly released because of her daughter’s funeral, she was again taken into custody when she failed to make her court appearance. In March 2023, she was held at the Kootenai County Jail in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

While speaking in an interview from the jail about her daughter, Cara expressed, “She was a light in this world, you know? She was just so funny. She could make everybody laugh.” Her prison records reveal that she was ultimately convicted for possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver. However, Cara’s sentencing details are not available in any public reports. On November 7, 2024, she was released on supervision, and her sentence is scheduled to end on November 6, 2027. As of writing, she appears to be leading a quiet life away from the public eye.

Jazzmin Kernodle Has Established Herself as a Marketing Specialist

Jazzmin Kernodle attained her High School Diploma from Post Falls High School in 2019. She then completed a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing and minors in communication, digital technology, and culture from Washington State University (WSU) in 2023. She began her career in July 2016 as a Server/Cocktail Server at The Coeur d’Alene Golf and Spa Resort. By September 2019, Jazzmin had become a Residence Hall Ambassador at WSU before taking on the role of Director of Public Relations for Scott Coman. She left the position in May 2020. Four months later, Jazzmin joined Progressongs as a Social Media Coordinator and was later promoted to Social Media Manager before leaving the role in May 2021.

Jazzmin continued to hone her skills in several roles, including Public Relations/Social Media Director at Kappa Alpha Theta Headquarters from November 2020 to December 2021, Digital Content Creator at The Women’s Network from March to August 2021, and Server at South Fork Public House from May to August 2022. Meanwhile, she left The Coeur d’Alene Golf and Spa Resort in July 2021. By August 2023, Jazzmin joined Barghausen Consulting Engineers and Core States Group as a Content Marketing Coordinator. Her dedication paid off when she was promoted to Marketing Specialist at both Barghausen Consulting Engineers and at the other organization. While Jazzmin left the first organization in October 2025, she continues to serve at Core States Group.

Beyond her professional life, Jazzmin is an avid runner who completed her first half-marathon in March 2026. In her personal life, she has found love in her soulmate, Patrick O’Neill. Together, the pair attends sports events at the stadium and cheers for their favorite team from the sidelines. She also enjoys spending quality time with her friends and celebrating their life milestones, especially their weddings. Yet there isn’t a day that passes that Jazzmin doesn’t miss her sister. In November 2025, she penned her grief, writing, “There’s nothing quite like having a sister. You are forever loved and missed, Xana Alexia Kernodle.” Despite the profound loss, Jazzmin continues to find ways to heal while keeping her sister’s legacy alive.

Read More: Where is Ethan Chapin’s Family Now?