Xiaolin Hou: Where is Yingying Zhang’s Boyfriend Now?

The episode titled ‘Undercover Girlfriend’ of ABC’s ’20/20′ delves deep into the horrific disappearance and murder case of a University of Illinois scholar named Yingying Zhang in 2017. The investigation was full of twists and turns, but it took a more complicated turn when the suspect’s girlfriend helped the detectives capture him. Thanks to the insightful interviews with the loved ones of the victim, including her boyfriend, Xiaolin Hou, who talks about his perspective and stance on the things related to the crime.

Xiaolin Hou Moved Heaven and Earth in Search of Her Disappeared Girlfriend

Upon the unexpected kidnapping and disappearance of Yingying Zhang on June 9, 2017, her family, including her boyfriend, Xiaolin Hou, were shocked and concerned about her well-being. According to security footage of the area where she was last seen, she entered a black Saturn Astra driven by 28-year-old Brendt Christensen, a former University physics student. A few weeks later, incriminating evidence was found against him with the help of his girlfriend, Terra Bullis, who wore a wire upon the police’s insistence and got a confession out of Brendt.

On June 30, 2017, he was charged with the kidnapping of Yingying Zhang, and about a couple of years later, he was sentenced to life in prison for the same. However, Xiaolin and her family were a bit disappointed as they hoped for the death penalty for the perpetrator. Although Yingyiing’s remains were still undiscovered, her family held a memorial for her, after which Xiaolin Hou opened up to The Daily Illini. He stated (translated from Chinese), “What we want to say the most is still thank you; to the work of the police and the DA, to the consulate, the school and all the nice people who have been helping us and caring for us along the way throughout this whole year. We will forever remember all the things everybody has done for Yingying and for us.”

Xiaolin also hoped that the police, just like him and her family, would never stop searching for his girlfriend’s remains until they were finally found. After the killer’s sentencing in 2019, Yingying’s family buried her clothes in a memorial garden near the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. Despite the case being officially closed, it was understandable that her loved ones would not be able to get closure until her body or remains were found.

Xiaolin Hou Hasn’t Gave Up When it Comes to Searching For Yingying’s Body or Remains

Several years after the tragic incident that took away Yingying Zhang, in February 2023, Xiaolin Hou reportedly visited her parents in Nanping and was content to see them doing well, at least on the professional front. As per his claims, this change in profession allowed the victim’s parents to find some stability and get a bit of respite from the grief surrounding the loss of their beloved daughter. Regularly, Xiaolin still recollects several pleasant memories he shared with her, including reading together and going shopping.

In her tribute, he even taught specially abled children for a couple of years in Meizhou, Guangdong province. Not only that, he also treats her parents as his own by taking good care of them whenever he possibly can. However, after finishing his Ph.D., he began working at the Chinese Research Academy of Environmental Sciences, which came in the way of him being totally devoted to Yingying’s parents. As for his long-term plans, he had planned to take them to the US again in 2023, hoping that her body would be found and they could move on.

Read More: Robert Tarr: Where is Leslie Reeves’ Ex-Boyfriend Now?