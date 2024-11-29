Xuxa Meneghel: Where is Ayrton Senna’s Ex-Girlfriend Now?

Although it’s been over three decades since legendary Brazilian racing driver Ayrton Senna da Silva sadly lost his life in a fatal swerve crash on the circuit, he is still considered a cultural icon. Therefore, of course, his relationships with friends, family, rivals, and lovers alike are still revisited often, with one of the most touched upon being his romance with Maria da Graça “Xuxa” Meneghel. After all, as explored in Netflix’s ‘Senna,’ the world fell into a frenzy when they became public in 1988 since she is a renowned Brazilian actress, businesswoman, singer, and television host too.

Xuxa Meneghel’s Relationship With Ayrton Was Not All Sunshine and Roses

While it’s true that Xuxa and Aryton were head over heels when they first began their relationship in 1988, things changed within the year owing to both of their extremely busy schedules. According to reports, the driver preferred to love in private by spending as much quality time with his partner as possible, yet the television personality’s public career made it almost impossible. Nevertheless, the duo tried their best to make it work, only to end their connection for good in 1992 following five years of ups and downs as well as on and offs — they simply couldn’t take it anymore.

Ayrton then went on to date Brazilian model turned television host Adriane Galisteu, yet when he passed away in 1994, Xuxa was reportedly named his official widow owing to the love they shared. As if that’s not enough, it turns out his family adored and kept in touch with her, so she was even on the red carpet with his sister at the Brazilian premiere of the 2010 ‘Senna’ documentary. Coming to Xuxa’s relationships, while she welcomed a daughter named Sasha (1998) with actor Luciano Szafir before their split in 2009, she has been involved with actor and singer Junno Andrade since 2013.

Xuxa Meneghel Has Been a Part of the Entertainment Industry Since Age 15

The youngest of the Meneghel family, Xuxa was born under difficult circumstances on March 27, 1963, with the doctor telling her father that both his wife and his daughter’s lives were at risk. The patriarch subsequently opted to save his wife, yet he promised to himself and his god that if his baby girl survived, he would name her after the Virgin Mary — so, her name became Maria da Graça Meneghel. However, she was nicknamed Xuxa almost immediately by her brother Bladimir, which actually stuck to such an extent she officially changed her name to Maria da Graça Xuxa Meneghel around 1988.

Although Xuxa was born in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, she has German, Portuguese, and Swiss genes from her mother’s side, as well as an Italian and Polish heritage from her father’s side, which has always made her stand out in her beauty. Thus, it comes as no surprise she was discovered by a modeling agency in 1978 when she was merely 15 years old, only to officially kickstart her professional career a year later at the age of 16. As per reports, she subsequently landed shoots for fashion as well as men’s magazines across Brazil and the US, including Playboy, before an image change led to her hiring by Ford Models in 1984.

With Numerous Acting Credits and Songs to Her Name, Xuxa Remains an Actress, Host, and Singer

It was back in 1983 that Xuxa managed to begin a career in television through an offer to host a small regional children’s program, which she grasped with both hands to prove her mettle. She was working as a model during this time, but she managed to juggle both endeavors so perfectly that she soon caught the eye of multimedia conglomerate Globo (formerly Rede Globo Network). Hence came her debut children’s television show ‘Xou da Xuxa’ in 1986, where she first showcased her singing abilities in such a positive, kid-friendly way she essentially went viral across the globe.

If you need proof of the same, in 1987, Xuxa was included in the French newspaper Libération’s list of 10 Women of Prominence on the Planet, alongside then British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. Then came her first hit film ‘Lua de Cristal’ in 1990, enabling her to continue exploring the entertainment industry in the way she desired by dabbling into all avenues so as to make the most of herself. But alas, things changed in December 2014 as she decided to amicably part ways with Globo after 29 years of partnership, only to sign with Rede Records a mere three months later, in March 2015.

Since then, Xuxa has debuted Brazil’s version of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ under the name ‘Dancing Brasil,’ announced a national tour of shows, as well as premiered ‘The Four Brasil.’ Most recently, though, there was a documentary on her life and career titled ‘Xuxa, o Documentário’ (2023), followed by her releasing her seventh studio album ‘Raridades X’ on September 24, 2024. And now, this artist, founder of Xuxa International Corporation, investor, public figure, social activist, mother, partner, dog mom, and travel enthusiast is preparing for the release of her new fantasy adventure drama titled ‘Tara’ on Disney+ in 2025.

