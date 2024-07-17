Where is Yara Gambirasio’s Family Now?

It was around 5:15 pm on November 26, 2010, that 13-year-old gymnast Yara Gambirasio left her Brembate di Sopra home to go to a sports center merely 800 meters away, never to return. She was actually reported missing within two hours since it was unlike her not to be back by 7 pm without prior information, but despite the nation’s best efforts, it was sadly, only her body was found over three months later. Her family was obviously heartbroken, yet as carefully chronicled in Netflix’s ‘The Yara Gambirasio Case: Beyond Reasonable Doubt,’ they chose to deal with it well away from the limelight.

The Gambirasios Were a Tight-Knit, Happy Family

Although it’s unclear precisely when Maura and Fulvio Gambirasio first came across one another, it has been reported the couple was truly head over heels in love when they tied the knot. It thus comes as no surprise even their marriage was strong, resulting in the proud Longuelo teacher and hard-working architect soon welcoming four beautiful children into their small world. There was Keba Gambirasio in 1995, followed by Yara Gambirasios in 1997, Natan Gambirasio another few years later, as well as finally Gioele Gambirasio — though the best part for the parents was they were all very close.

However, as per Maura and Fulvio’s official statements to the court, Yara was the one who essentially tied them together despite also focusing on her deep passion for rhythmic gymnastics. They were rather harmonious anyway, yet the way their second-born radiated kindness, light, plus unwavering support at every step of the way enabled all their other children to thrive too. “She was the house mascot, the glue that held us all together,” the patriarch once said. “Yara had an exceptional quality, which allowed her to play with Gioele… amuse Natan (Nathan)… and keep up with her sister Keba.”

Therefore, knowing it was routine for Yara to keep in touch from the gym if she wasn’t going to instantly return after practice, her loving family understood something was wrong by 7 pm on that November 26, 2010, evening. They hence contacted the sports center, just to learn the teen had said her goodbyes there by 6:45, driving them to contact the police and kickstart the national search for her. However, since their other children were merely 15, 9, and 4 at the time, and they led a very religious, moderate lifestyle, they preferred to remain well away from the ensuing media storm.

Yara Gambirasio’s Family Did Make a Few Public Appearances

Because the officials could not be sure if the Gambirasios were lying or not about exactly how close they were, they tapped their home to learn that Yara did genuinely have a happy home life. It was then that they focused on outside leads while staying in constant communication with her parents, eventually driving them to decide together that they hold a press conference in December. Shortly after the Gambirasios celebrated their first Christmas without the teen, they made their first televised appeal for anyone with any information to come forward – they still believed their daughter was alive, which is why Maura often called and left her voicemails too.

“Help us return to normality,” Fulvio had pleaded before explaining that since their family values were “love, respect and honesty,” they would do anything for their little girl. Nevertheless, they didn’t give any interviews. In fact, even after Massimo Bossetti was arrested, charged, and convicted of first-degree murder based on DNA evidence, they made no appearances or public statements regarding the same.

Only Keba came forward and testified during the trial, indicating her teen sister had not even begun thinking of romance as well as intimacy, so the idea she was allegedly taken for some sexual motive was chilling. “If something worrying had happened, I would have known,” she asserted in the courtroom at the age of 21 in the summer of 2016. “If she had had anyone approach her, she would have told me.”

Yara Gambirasio’s Family is Now Doing Their Best to Move On

While neither Maura, Fulvio, or any of their remaining children gave statements following Massimo’s conviction, we assume it likely helped them find some sort of peace for Yara. Nevertheless, to ensure they can keep her memories alive, they have since established a foundation under her name that supports other teen girls in their dreams to follow the traditionally unconventional path of arts and sports.

Coming to them separately, it appears that Maura and Fulvio have stuck to their professions, while Keba has seemingly grown up to develop an interest in the world of gymnastics too. As for Natan, although not much is known about him, he has since revealed he underwent therapy to deal with the grief and trauma of losing his elder sister—the technique that worked for him was Eye Movement Desensitization.

“Without therapy I wouldn’t have made it,” Natan once revealed. “She was my guardian angel. Only now I no longer have nightmares… The psychologist made us a game with my fingers, I had to follow them with my eyes. When they were closed, I saw my sister doing this finger game with me along with other angels. And in that moment I felt relaxed as if she was still in the house. It was as if she was telling me to keep going, not to worry, to never give up.” Last but not least, there’s Gioele, who only recently turned/will turn 18, so not much is publicly known about him.

