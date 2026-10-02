Why Did Yasemin Kuskal and Roël van Klaveren Break Up in Love is Blind Netherlands?

Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind: Netherlands’ takes couples through different stages where they have to continually test their relationships. While the pods are only the beginning, the experiment also includes the retreat and eventually returning to everyday life, where friends and family become part of the process of integrating into each other’s worlds. In season 1, Yasemin Kuskal and Roël van Klaveren were hopeful about their relationship after getting to know each other in the pods. However, as they entered the retreat, they began to reconsider what their future together might look like and whether continuing their connection was the right choice.

Yasemin Kuskal and Roël van Klaveren Dropped Other Connections to Pursue Each Other

Roël van Klaveren had an interesting start in the pods, often beginning his conversations by talking about his monitor lizard. When he started getting to know Yasemin Kuskal and told her about his unusual pet, she was not put off. Instead, she showed interest and said she liked all kinds of animals, adding that having a lizard would definitely be an interesting experience. It helped the two hit things off almost instantly. As they continued talking, their conversations became more intimate. Yasemin opened up about being cheated on in a previous relationship and explained that she found it difficult to place her trust in someone again. Roël said he understood how she felt, as he had experienced something similar in the past.

Both were also exploring other strong connections. Roël was getting to know Claire, while Yasemin was developing her relationship with Miguel Garcia, but they ultimately chose each other. At their retreat in Zanzibar, the two appeared comfortable together, although Yasemin admitted that she was not feeling the spark yet. She also told Roël that she had not had the chance to properly close things with Miguel, leaving her emotions all over the place.

Yasemin and Roël Realized They Were Better Off as Friends

One night after spending time with their friends, Yasemin and Roël had the opportunity to speak openly about their relationship. They admitted that they had seen how the other couples interacted and realized that they did not share the same kind of connection. Yasemin was honest about feeling more friendly toward Roël and said she did not feel a physical attraction to him. They both eventually accepted that they would not be able to continue their relationship. Despite ending things, they remained positive toward each other and wished one another the best. Yasemin then decided to go on a date with Miguel and explore whether the connection she had left behind in the pods was something she genuinely wanted to pursue.

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