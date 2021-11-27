Yellowjackets Episode 2 Recap and Ending, Explained

An easy way to describe Yellowjackets would be if ‘Alive’ were a women-centric thriller series. While this aptly represents what ‘Yellowjackets’ is, it doesn’t particularly showcase the nuances that make ‘Yellowjackets’ such an addictive piece of entertainment. In episode 2, titled ‘F Sharp,’ in 2021, Shauna (Melanie Lynskey as the adult and Sophie Nélisse as the teen) and Jeff (Warren Kole as adult and Jack Depew as teen) are told by their marriage counselor to spice things up in the bedroom. Taissa (Tawny Cypress as adult and Jasmin Savoy Brown as teenager) learns about the disturbing things her son is seeing.

Natalie (Juliette Lewis as adult and Sophie Thatcher as teenager) and Misty (Christina Ricci as adult and Sammi Hanratty as teenager) reunite. In 1996, as Jackie (Ella Purnell) and all the others crumble in the face of the horrifying plane crash, Misty emerges as an unlikely hero. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Yellowjackets’ episode 2. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Yellowjackets Episode 2 Recap

Passion seems to have dried out from Jeff and Shauna’s marriage. The popular high-school boy Jeff has matured into an archetypical boring husband, whose sexual fantasy is restricted to imagining his wife as a customer at his store. Moreover, it seems that he is having an affair with a woman named “Bianca.” On the other hand, while Shauna seems to have resigned herself to her life with her perpetually distracted daughter and the mundane Jeff, she still possesses that darker aspect of her personality that helped her survive those 19 months. It seems that she is on the verge of starting an affair of her own with Adam, the handsome stranger she meets after hitting his car.

While the rest of the survivors have sought anonymity after returning to civilization, Taissa has devoted herself to her ambition and pursued public office. This episode shows the adult Taissa struggling with a different issue —her son, Sammy. He claims that a “lady in the tree” is watching him in the night. Learning about this evidently unsettles Taissa, as if it brings back disturbing memories. Perhaps, the truly fantastical elements of the show will be explored through Taissa’s family’s storyline.

Before their world crashed and burned, Coach Martinez charged Jackie to lead the team on and off the field. And she genuinely seemed to be good at it back in their hometown, where all of them were bound by societal norms and crystal-clear high-school hierarchy. But out in the snowy wilderness, Jackie miserably fails as a leader. Hoping to lead Shauna to safety, she leaves Van behind in the plane just as fire has started to spread. While Van eventually makes it out alive, it’s safe to say that her and Jackie’s relationship will never be the same.

Yellowjackets Episode 2 Ending: Who Has Sent the Postcards?

In 2021, when Misty returns home with her reluctant date, she finds Natalie sitting there with a gun in her hand. Misty’s date immediately leaves, and there is a shift in Misty’s personality. She suddenly becomes self-assured and confident. It is revealed that Natalie came to see Misty believing that she sent her a postcard referring to those 19 months. On one side, the phrase “Wish you were here” is written over a picture of the landscape. On the other, there is a mysterious symbol that looks disturbingly like a person who has been hung upside down from a hook.

Misty claims innocence and even shows Natalie a similar postcard she received. It is revealed in the course of the episode that others have received them as well. This brings forth the obvious question about the sender. It can potentially be Travis or one of the other survivors. They are perhaps working together with Jessica Roberts, the mysterious woman claiming to be a reporter in episode 1.

The sender can also be a family member of a person who didn’t survive the 19 months. They probably have found out what happened to their loved one and decided to come after the survivors. It is equally possible that the sender is one of the four main characters themselves, looking to bring down one of the fellow secret keepers.

Why Does Mistry Destroy the Emergency Transmitter? Is Coach Martinez Dead?

Yes, Coach Martinez is dead. His body is found impaled on a tree. In an attempt to get him down, Travis, who is his older son, nearly kills himself. With the coaches being dead or severely injured and Jackie and the other girls being too traumatized and untrained to do anything productive, Misty becomes this stranded community’s de facto leader and caregiver. She ensures that Coach Scott will not die immediately from his injuries by chopping off his foot and cauterizing the wound. She also takes care of her fellow students, earning their gratitude and admiration.

This is completely unprecedented in Misty’s life, who, as the episode shows, was at the receiving end of mockery and ridicule back at their school. The wilderness gives her a sense of purpose that she never knew she needed. So, when Misty finds the emergency transmitter from the plane, she realizes that she is unwilling to end her newfound importance to others this abruptly. She destroys the transmitter, which would have otherwise let the authorities know where they are, and seals the fate of every single person who didn’t die in the crash but won’t survive the coming 19 months.

By 2021, at least Natalie has figured out how Misty operates. She immediately realizes that Misty has sabotaged her car. However, she still agrees to take her along as she goes searching for Travis. Perhaps the most dangerous thing about Misty is her unpredictability. Natalie lets the other woman accompany her so she can keep an eye on her.

