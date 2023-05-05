Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 6 Recap and Ending, Explained

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the Showtime series ‘Yellowjackets’ tells the story of the members of a New Jersey high school girls’ soccer team whose plane crashes in the Ontario wilderness in 1996, forcing them to resort to doing despicable things to survive. In the present day, the girls are haunted by their past actions. In season 2 episode 6, titled ‘Qui,’ Shauna (Melanie Lynskey as adult; Sophie Nélisse as teen) goes into labor in 1996 as her friends hastily work to ensure that she has a safe delivery. In the present day, Shauna is questioned by the police for her past activities, and several of the surviving Yellowjackets have an impromptu reunion. Here is what you might want to know about the ending of ‘Yellowjackets’ season 2 episode 6. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 6 Recap

The episode begins a lot further into the past than usual. It’s the time before the crash. The girls attend a biology class, where Scott oversees Shauna, Van (Lauren Ambrose as adult; Liv Hewson as teen), Taissa (Tawny Cypress as adult; Jasmin Savoy Brown as teen), and others get their mandatory knowledge about pregnancy and childbirth from a video. Misty (Christina Ricci as adult; Sammi Hanratty as teen) is also there, and it turns out she is the one who is having the flashback to this moment in time, as she is designated to help Shauna with the pregnancy. But she is as terrified as any of the other girls. As Misty recalls what happened to Crystal, she is soon rendered helpless and gets away from Shauna, whose condition worsens by the second.

Meanwhile, having infiltrated Lottie’s wellness center in the present day, Misty comes face to face with the woman herself, who surprises her by asking her to stay at the center for a while, as if she knows that something is about to happen. Lottie subsequently goes to speak to her therapist and voices her hope that the Wilderness she thought was conjectured by her mind is real. When they came back to civilization, she thought they left the Wilderness behind in the cabin, but as Nat’s vision showed, they had brought it along with them.

Shauna is investigated for Adam’s death and visits the police station with her daughter. There, Matt Saracusa interviews her while Kevyn speaks to Callie. Matt sees through Shauna’s attempts to garner sympathy and almost makes her confess her crime. Meanwhile, Taissa wakes up and discovers what the other Taissa has done. Something happened after they returned from the Wilderness that split her and Van apart, and it’s clear that Van is still hurt by it. Despite her claims she wants to move forward, she still takes Taissa in when the other woman is in her most vulnerable state. However, the same can’t be said about Taissa. Unlike Van, who lets her emotions get the better of her, Taissa’s actions are driven by selfishness. She seeks Van out of desperation, without thinking whether her intrusion will impact the life of her former lover.

Misty, viciously clever as always, quickly establishes herself in Lottie’s cult. She calls Taissa the first chance she gets and informs her about Lottie’s return. Taissa then tries to reach Shauna and tell her about it, but she calls when Shauna is speaking to the police, so Jeff picks up the phone. After Shauna leaves the station, Jeff informs her about the call and urges her to go to the wellness center.

It’s interesting how different Yellowjacket reacts to the news of Lottie’s return. In the Wilderness, Van and Misty were among her followers, but in the present day, Van is clearly unnerved by her, and Misty sees her with suspicion. The episode ends with an unplanned reunion between all the Yellowjackets who have been currently confirmed to be alive.

Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 6 Ending: What Happens to Shauna’s Baby?

Shauna was revealed to be pregnant in the Wilderness in season 1. Since then, the fate of that child has been the subject of much speculation among fans. Although it was quickly established that Jeff was the father, we knew that the child couldn’t have been Callie as the timeline didn’t simply match. In season 2 episode 6, we finally learn what happened to the child. The previous episode ended with Shauna going into labor, and that storyline continues in this episode, as the girls largely have little idea of what to do. Since the crash, Misty has taken up the healer duties in the group. But as she is still dealing with Crystal’s death, she is quickly overwhelmed and has to step away. Scott isn’t much help either because he only pushed a button in those biology classes.

This is when Lottie, Travis, Van, and the others begin to pray to the Wilderness in front of the stunned Nat and Taissa. Misty gains a modicum of control over herself and returns to Shauna’s bedside. It seems that Shauna gives birth to a healthy boy, though she loses consciousness. When she wakes up, her smiling friends hand her baby to her.

However, Shauna is unable to feed the infant boy, and he soon becomes hungry. As the child’s incessant cries fill the cabin, Shauna doesn’t know what to do. One night, she wakes up and discovers that Lottie is feeding the child. Angry and frustrated, Shauna snatches her baby back. She eventually does succeed in feeding the baby. When Nat notices this, she immediately wants to go and inform the others, but Shauna asks her not to as she wants to cherish these few moments with her son. Later that night, Shauna apparently wakes up to discover other survivors devouring her baby. And that’s when the dream breaks, and she wakes up in the real world. It turns out that she never left her makeshift birthing bed. She lost consciousness because she lost too much blood—everything we have seen since the child’s birth was in Shauna’s head.

It isn’t with joy that her friends welcome her back this time, but with grief, and the reason becomes apparent shortly after. The baby didn’t survive the birth. As an inconsolable Shauna clutches the little lifeless form to her chest, she repeatedly asks the others why they can’t hear her baby crying.

