Co-created by Ashley Lyle Bart Nickerson, ‘Yellowjackets’ returns with its fourth and final season to bridge the past and present narratives for good. While season 3 ends with Natalie seemingly making contact with the outside world, there is still a long way to go from there to the present, 25 years on, where every one of the survivors seems to be at each other’s throats. In episode 1 of this season, titled ‘Hivemind,’ the mystery in both timelines deepens considerably, as it turns out that there are still missing pieces in the puzzle that are yet to be revealed, not just to the audience, but also to some of the characters themselves. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Yellowjackets Get Rescued at Long Last, But Have Mixed Feelings About it

‘Yellowjackets’ season 4 begins by jumping ahead a bit from the season 3 finale, with the surviving yellowjackets being rescued after a full 19 months of hell. As the world rejoices, the team is rushed to the nearest hospital, though all we get from them are hard expressions. With their long dominion over nature coming to an end, the team now has to answer to a much bigger mystery, and whatever they choose to reveal and leave out can ultimately make or break the game. Soon enough, the families of all the yellowjackets who boarded the plane begin to arrive, though they are left shattered by the news that only a handful survived. Among the grieving parents is Camilla Ibarra, Mari’s mother, and as her cries ring through the hospital hall, every one of the teens, most of all Shauna, feels a wave of guilt.

As the episode jolts back into the present, we see Melissa rushing away in her car, headed to pick her daughter from school early. Alex, meanwhile, comes home to find the entire house in disarray, only to hear from her partner that she needs to pack up the essentials and leave immediately, for reasons unknown. While we know that Melissa is escaping from the fact that she’s just killed Van, there is also a much bigger truth to come clean about. At last, in the hush of a dingy motel room, Melissa at last tells Alex about her real identity, and why she chose this place for her new life. Interestingly, though, Melissa seems to leave out the part where she contributed to the killing of Alex’s mother, Hannah. On the contrary, she claims to have never met Hannah at all, a lie that is certain to come back to haunt her sooner or later.

Misty Prepares For a Long Chess Battle With Shauna

Going back into the past, we are introduced to Donald Kundla, who has been tasked with investigating the crash and learning more about how the Yellowjackets survived. There is another reason for his arrival, though, as the missing persons case of the three scientists is still very much open. To the team’s surprise, it’s revealed that it was actually Hannah’s distress signal that helped the search and rescue, and not the message that Natalie sent out. In keeping with the pact, none of them speak a word about the scientists, and while this seems to convince the doctors, Kundla finds the narrative a bit too tailored. In the meantime, the teens have a hard time rehabilitating themselves, even to something as basic as a sandwich, as all they can feel on their tongues is the taste of human meat.

In the present, Taissa and Shauna seem to have lost track of Melissa once again, despite hiring a private investigator to keep an eye on things. While Shauna is left livid, she doesn’t yet know that Taissa is already playing a bigger game with Misty. While their plan is broadly to get rid of the former Antler Queen, the finer details of that are still undecided, particularly whether it should be framed as an accident or suicide. Fishing for information, Misty seizes her chance and breaks into Shauna’s apartment, where she fantasizes about all the ways her target might take her own life. The conclusion she ultimately arrives at, however, involves a gun and requires the sacrifice of Shauna’s ex, Jeff Sadecki.

Natalie’s Call For Rescue Doesn’t Seem to Have the Effect She Intended

Later that night, Taissa decides to tap into a shamanic ritual to harness the energies that have been plaguing her mind for the past few months. Instead of entering a dissociative state, as usual, this time Taissa begins to see flashes of memories, going back to the sigil that we have seen inscribed on wood so many times. These visions eventually reunite her with a younger Van, who seems to be taking her somewhere, until an unseen force interrupts them. Taissa then regains consciousness, unsure whether what she saw was a dream or a memory of something that happened. In the past, the doctors approach Shauna with a rather sensitive question, having discovered physical signs of her delivering a baby sometime in the past year. While Shauna shuts the questions down and hastily leaves, many more are now doubtful of the survival narrative she has told the world.

With all the Yellowjackets being questioned, the only one that remains silent is Lottie. Still traumatized by the events, she reacts aggressively when Donald Kundla presses further with his questions, prompting the entire investigation to be put on hold. Soon thereafter, the team boards a plane once again, this time headed back home, and just then we get a flashback into the immediate aftermath of Natalie making radio contact. As she rushes back to share this news with everyone else, she sees something that leaves her dumbfounded, something that we aren’t shown. It might just be the missing piece in the puzzle that connects back to whoever she talked with on the radio, though that remains a mystery for now.

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