Young King Hair Care Shark Tank Update: Where Is Young King Hair Care Now?

People with naturally curly hair have always found it challenging to maintain or care for their hair. Entrepreneurs Stefan and Cora Miller seek to solve this very problem through Young King Hair Care, their own line of hair care products made especially for curly-haired people. Thus, presenting their product on ‘Shark Tank’ season 13 episode 15, the pair hoped for a Shark to offer a life-changing investment. A product line catering to such a widespread problem surely caught our attention, and we decided to find out more about it!

Young King Hair Care: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Despite their illustrious careers, neither Stefan nor Cora had any experience in the haircare industry before starting Young King Hair Care. Stefan completed his Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Morehouse College before earning his MBA in marketing and brand management from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, which even saw him do a semester abroad at IESE Business School. Following his education, Stefan entered the corporate world and have held prestigious positions at top brands like General Mills, The Coca-Cola Company, and Red Bull.

In fact, Stefan was still working as a Director of Marketing for North America at Red Bull when he got the idea to establish Young King Hair Care. On the other hand, Cora did her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She later went on to earn a Master’s degree in Public Administration from Georgia State University, where she specialized in non-profit management. Over the years, Cora worked at the University of Alabama at Birmingham as well as KIPP Atlanta Collegiate.

Cora was the Vice President of external affairs at UnitedHealth Group when she, along with her husband, established their hair care company. Interestingly, the lack of hair care items for naturally curly-haired people was what pushed Stefan and Cora Miller towards Young King Hair Care. Being parents, the couple was unable to find suitable products for their son’s hair. Even the internet could not provide much respite, and the two were shocked at how lackluster the haircare market turned out to be.

Hence, deciding to fix the problem once and for all, Stefan and Cora Miller co-founded Young King Hair Care in November 2019. Through their company, they hoped to redefine male grooming for everyone irrespective of culture or race. At present, Young King Hair Care boats a complete line of male grooming products, including conditioners, leave-in conditioners, shampoos, curling creams, and essential oils. Moreover, the company even prides its products on being the best in class and claims them to be free of sulfates, parabens, and mineral oils.

Where Is Young King Hair Care Now?

Stefan and Cora were encouraged by the excellent reviews Young King Hair Care received upon its successful launch. With the hair care line catering to the widespread problem of maintaining curly hair, people quickly adapted to it, and the customer base grew exponentially. Realizing the potential, Stefan and Cora decided to increase their catalog, which now includes apparel and accessories in addition to a complete line of male grooming products.

Moreover, the couple even applied for Target’s accelerator program, which saw their products find a place on the shelves of around 450 Target stores around the United States. At present, Young King Hair Care curates and sells complete haircare treatment kits, ranging from $38 to $124. Buying each product separately is also quite viable and will set you back by $14 to $25.

Additionally, the company even sells trendy t-shirts, pouches, and other accessories which demand a price range of $5 to $49. Interested customers can purchase Young King Hair Care products on Amazon, although spending more than $70 on their official website does get you completely free shipping.

