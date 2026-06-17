Do Lion and Jenna Get Engaged in Your Fault: London?

‘Your Fault: London’ primarily revolves around the drama-heavy relationship between Nick and Noah. The couple already has to deal with the complications of being stepsiblings who are also dating behind their parents’ backs. Therefore, university and career advancements, which come with the added drawback of distance, only serve to add further impediments to their romance. However, theirs isn’t the only relationship that seems to be skating on thin ice. Nick and Noah’s respective best friends, Lion and Jenna, are also in a relationship that continues to get serious by the day. Nonetheless, while Lion is sure about his intentions for his future with his partner, other aspects of his life inadvertently end up causing a drift between the couple. Thus, as the plot progresses, the nature of their relationship goes from stable to precious, inviting intrigue about their fate as a couple. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Lion’s Secrets Pushes Jenna Away

Lion has secured a diamond ring and the intention to ask Jenna to marry him from the very start of the film. However, he’s waiting to pop the question because he has something else he believes he needs to take care of first. The couple has recently opened a boxing gym together. In the process of the same, Lion has managed to illicitly acquire a heavy debt from a local gangster, Cruz. Yet, when Nick offers to pay it off, he asks for a different favor. Instead of settling the debt monetarily, the owner has struck a deal with Cruz that would allow him to keep the gym if he (or Nick) can win an underground drag race against him.

The only problem is that both men have promised their girlfriends they have cut their ties with the dangerous world of illegal racing. Consequently, Lion has been keeping the entire mess about the debt a secret from Jenna. After Nick learns about the same, he agrees to race for his friend without telling Noah the truth. Nonetheless, the girls manage to find out the truth one way or another and show up at the track on the day of the race. The evening plays out much differently than anyone imagines, and somehow Noah ends up accepting a rematch from Cruz.

Unfortunately, as the rematch is commencing, cops storm the tracks, postponing the event. In the chaos that follows, Jenna ends up getting left behind and taken into police custody. Luckily for her, she’s released with only a warning since she’s young and it’s only her first offense. Yet, just because she is off the legal hook doesn’t mean Lion is off the hook in their relationship. Although the mistake doesn’t overhaul Jenna’s love for him, it does push her to seek some space away from him. As a result, their relationship enters a rough patch as Jenna momentarily moves into Noah’s dorm at Oxford.

Lion Fixes His Mistakes and Gets Down on One Knee For Jenna

After Jenna’s departure, Lion seeks to get his act together without any shady strings attached. By then, he also realizes that Noah crossing paths with Cruz is a recipe for danger and disaster, given his connection to Ronnie. Therefore, he finally relents and agrees to let Nick help him in a more tangible way. Over the course of their business, Jenna has come up with several plans for the gym, most of which are incredibly profitable. As such, Nick wants to take these plans to his company’s board and encourage them to invest in the business. If this happens, the company will become liable for the debts and settle them all at once.

Thus, once Lion agrees to the deal, they go on to pitch the boxing gym and Jenna’s business plans for it to the board. In the end, the company ends up investing in the small business, permanently settling all of Lion’s debts and allowing him and his family business a real fighting chance. By then, he and Jenna had also reconciled the distance that their previous disagreement had caused between them. With their relationship and business back on even footing, the couple is able to return to a stable point in their lives. Inevitably, the day of the boxing gym’s opening becomes the perfect day for Lion to finally get down on one knee in front of a crowd and ask for Jenna’s hand in marriage. Unsurprisingly, she says yes. By the end of the film, the couple is looking forward to their own happily ever after.

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