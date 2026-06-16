Where Was Your Fault: London Filmed? All Shooting Locations

Adapted from the second book in the trilogy ‘Culpa Tuya’ written by Argentine-born Spanish author Mercedes Ron, and the sequel of ‘My Fault: London,’ Prime Video’s ‘Your Fault: London’ is a British romantic drama movie helmed by Charlotte Fassler and Dani Girdwood. The narrative revolves around the romantic relationship between Noah and Nick, who remain ever so in love with each other. However, complications soon arise when life pulls them apart. While Noah is driven to Oxford to pursue higher studies, Nick finds himself drowning in his work.

On top of that, as they meet new people, jealousy, insecurities, and unwanted emotions creep in, threatening to destroy their otherwise strong and stable bond. Is their love strong enough to stand the most difficult challenge yet? It is up to Noah and Nick to decide if they wish to keep believing in their love or part ways and risk losing each other forever. Set in London and a few other English cities, the constantly changing settings in the narrative make the story visually dynamic and depict the ups and downs in the relationship between Noah and Nick.

Your Fault: London Filming Locations

‘Your Fault: London’ was filmed across different parts of England, particularly in London, Oxford, and Hampshire. As per reports, principal photography for the sequel got underway in May 2025, right after ‘Your Fault’ concluded shooting. The production came to an end a couple of months later in July of the same year.

London, England

As the title suggests, ‘Your Fault: London’ was mostly lensed in the capital of England and the United Kingdom — London. It is known for its diverse landscape, which features in the backdrops of various exterior and establishing shots. Thus, you are likely to notice numerous iconic landmarks and buildings, such as Big Ben, Tower Bridge, the Tower of London, the London Eye, Piccadilly Circus, Westminster Abbey, and the Palace of Westminster. Besides the Charlotte Fassler and Dani Girdwood directorial, London features in multiple film and TV projects, including ‘The Drama,’ ‘Wuthering Heights,’ ‘Hamnet,’ ‘About Time,’ ‘It Ends with Us,’ ‘Maxton Hall: The World Between Us,’ ‘Alice and Steve,’ and ‘Pride and Prejudice.’

Oxford, England

To shoot scenes involving Noah studying at Oxford, the production team traveled to the cathedral city of Oxford itself. The campus of Brasenose College on Radcliffe Square in Oxford was used to depict the college scenes involving Noah. In late June 2025, the cast and crew members took over various spots in the premises, including the Old Quad, Brasenose Hall, and Porters’ Lodge. The taping reportedly caused quite a bit of inconvenience for the students on campus as it led to the Hall closing for a few hours, resulting in the students having to take away their breakfast. Further disruption was caused because the college’s library was also closed for an hour or so, as there was a 120-student Literature Study Day scheduled at the same time. Furthermore, the deer park, also known as the Grove, features in multiple scenes.

Hampshire, England

Many important scenes for ‘Your Fault: London’ were also reportedly taped in the ceremonial county of Hampshire. In the first week of July 2025, the filming unit took over the village of Overton. Several night shoots took place around the Overton Mill area, ensuring that no disruption was caused to the surrounding neighborhood. The production team posted a letter addressing the locals in the area, stating, “We look forward to bringing an exciting production to the area and are keen to make this proposed shoot as smooth as possible for all residents and local businesses. We aim to keep you aware of our plans at each stage of production.”

Read More: My Fault: London: Where Was the Amazon Prime Movie Filmed?