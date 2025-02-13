My Fault: London: Where Was the Amazon Prime Movie Filmed?

Helmed by Charlotte Fassler and Dani Girdwood, ‘My Fault: London’ is an English-language adaptation of the 2023 Spanish film ‘My Fault’ (Culpa Mía). Based on Mercedes Ron’s bestselling novel from her ‘Culpables’ trilogy, the story follows 18-year-old Noah as she travels to London with her mother, Ella, who has recently married a wealthy British man, William. There, she meets her stepbrother, Nick — a reckless and enigmatic young man she instantly dislikes. However, as their paths continue to cross, fiery clashes soon give way to an undeniable attraction.

Beneath Nick and Noah’s growing connection, though, lurks a hidden danger. Noah’s estranged father, recently released from prison, is determined to track her down, pulling her into a web of peril—one that Nick remains oblivious to. As tensions rise and secrets unravel, ‘My Fault: London’ transforms its opulent settings into the backdrop of a gripping thriller, seamlessly blending forbidden romance with pulse-pounding suspense.

My Fault: London Filming Locations

In ‘My Fault: London,’ we see Noah uproot her life in Florida and relocate to London to be with the love of her mother’s life, William, and his stepbrother. However, the Sunshine State is not where the taping was conducted. For the purpose of filming, the production team chose multiple locations in the United Kingdom, primarily in London and Kent, with key scenes shot in both urban and scenic settings. The production also captured significant moments in the surrounding English countryside, contributing to the film’s atmospheric tension. Principal photography began on March 12, 2024, and concluded in May of the same year.

London, England

‘My Fault: London’ takes full advantage of the iconic and diverse locations across London to immerse viewers in the thrilling, high-stakes drama. Several scenes were filmed at well-known landmarks, each contributing a unique atmosphere to the film’s narrative. The Victoria and Albert Museum, located at Cromwell Road, London SW7 2RL, provided an elegant setting for key sequences. Known for its world-class collection of art, design, and fashion, the museum’s opulent interiors and stunning exhibits perfectly reflected the sophisticated world in which the characters find themselves. The film’s use of this museum added a sense of refinement and history to the drama, juxtaposing its intense plot with its cultural significance.

Another notable location is Buckingham Palace, situated at Buckingham Palace Road, London SW1A 1AA, United Kingdom. As the residence of the British monarchy, this world-renowned landmark is the epitome of British grandeur. It appears in the film at a moment where the central characters are enveloped in the opulence of London’s high society, adding an aura of power and prestige to the storyline. The inclusion of Buckingham Palace in ‘My Fault: London’ is a nod to its lasting cultural significance.

‘My Fault: London’ also made use of the The Shard, located at 32 London Bridge St, London SE1 9SG, United Kingdom. At 310 meters tall, this is one of the most famous landmarks in London and a symbol of modernity. The Shard’s sleek and contemporary design was an ideal setting for scenes that explore the film’s themes of wealth, status, and ambition. The building’s towering presence throughout the film emphasizes the sense of luxury and power that the characters strive for, while also providing a sharp contrast to the underlying tensions that begin to unfold. With its sweeping views of the city below, The Shard became a visual metaphor for the film’s high-society backdrop, while subtly hinting at the precariousness of the characters’ lives.

Kent, England

A portion of ‘My Fault: London’ was also filmed in Kent, a county located in the southeastern part of England, known for its scenic countryside and historical settings. One of the most important and thrilling scenes was taped in Ramsgate, specifically in the Royal Harbour Approach Tunnel, located at Royal Harbour Approach, Ramsgate CT11 9BG, United Kingdom. The tunnel itself stretches over 800 meters long and is about 9.5 meters wide, providing a unique and dramatic setting for a high-speed car chase between two rival vehicles. This scene, full of tension and excitement, takes full advantage of the tunnel’s narrow space and the way light filters through the structure, creating an intense atmosphere that mirrors the increasing danger that the characters face.

The Royal Harbour Approach Tunnel is also notable for its practical use in previous productions, including shows like ‘The Baby,’ ‘Hard Sun,’ and ‘The Tunnel: Sabotage,’ which demonstrates its value as a versatile filming location. In ‘My Fault: London,’ the tunnel becomes a symbol of the escalating risks the characters are taking as they navigate through dangerous emotions and uncertain futures. The choice of makers to film this intense chase in Kent helped build a palpable sense of urgency while also leveraging the tunnel’s gritty, industrial aesthetic to contrast with the luxurious world that the characters inhabit in London.

Beyond the tunnel, Kent’s beautiful landscapes played a crucial role in enhancing the film’s suspense. The picturesque countryside and coastal areas of Kent, such as the coastal towns of Dover and Margate, provided a scenic yet foreboding atmosphere. These rural settings, far removed from the chaos of London, allowed for moments of quiet reflection amidst the growing tension.

