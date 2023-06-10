Where Was Culpa Mia Filmed?

‘Culpa Mia’ is a Spanish-language drama film that revolves around the forbidden romance between Noah (Nicole Wallace) and her stepbrother Nick (Gabriel Guevara). While her love for Nick is already dangerous enough, it is made even more volatile when she’s suddenly thrown into Nick’s darker side of the world – one that is full of illegal street racing, underground fights, and gambling.

Directed by Domingo Gonzales, the Amazon Prime film is based on the ‘Culpables’ book trilogy by Mercedes Ron. While the story is intriguing enough, the visual aspects of the film, with its fast-paced action sequences and soft, romantic moments set against a scenic backdrop, would certainly appeal to many. But just where exactly has ‘Culpa Mia’ been filmed? Let’s dive in and find out together!

Culpa Mia Filming Locations

‘Culpa Mia’ has been captured entirely on location in Spain, specifically in the southern region of Andalusia. Principal photography began sometime in early 2022 and wrapped up in June 2022. A large autonomous region of hills, rivers, and farmland bordering Spain’s southern coast, Andalusia is the ideal location for all kinds of productions.

Some of the most notable and historically significant buildings in Spain are located in Andalusia, such as the Alcázar castle in Seville, the capital city, as well as Córdoba’s Mezquita Mosque-Cathedral and Granada’s Alhambra palace. Many world-famous films have been shot in Andalusia, such as ‘Never Say Never,’ ‘Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,’ and ‘Lawrence of Arabia.’ Now, let us take a look at the specific filming locations.

Andalusia, Spain

‘Culpa Mia’ was filmed in the province of Malaga in Andalusia. A good part of the adaptation was recorded in different places on the Costa del Sol, a region comprised of coastal towns and cities, from Torremolinos to Manilva. Various Costa del Sol settings were used for the scenes of illegal races, fundamental to the film’s storyline, both on the Playamar promenade and in the Puerto de La Duquesa and Las Gaviotas in Manilva. In addition to this, several exterior shots of the various party scenes and other sequences were taped on the beaches of Cabopino and Nueva Andalucía in Marbella.

Read More: Is Culpa Mia a True Story?