Where Was The Bourne Ultimatum Filmed?

Inspired by Robert Ludlum’s namesake novel, ‘The Bourne Ultimatum’ is an action-thriller film that stars Matt Damon, Julia Stiles, David Strathairn, and Scott Glenn. The Paul Greengrass directorial follows Jason Bourne as the amnesiac protagonist struggles desperately to recall his past while trying to avoid being hunted down by the very people who made him who he is now. The film captures the action-packed drama as Jason is chased down in different parts of the world.

A lot of the scenes are therefore shot in locations that accurately depict this international pursuit of a legendary assassin with an identity crisis. If you are intrigued by the high-stakes hunt for Jason Bourne and wish to learn more about the film’s production, then you have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

The Bourne Ultimatum Filming Locations

‘The Bourne Ultimatum’ was filmed in the United Kingdom, the USA, and several other countries like Germany, Morocco, France, Spain, and Italy. The production for the movie commenced on October 2, 2006, and it was later wrapped up after almost five months in March 2007. Since the filming took place in so many places, we decided to investigate further. Here’s everything found out about the films’ shooting.

United Kingdom

A major portion of the action-thriller movie was shot in the United Kingdom. The interior of the spooks’ HQ was shot entirely in BioPark, Broadwater Road, located just a few miles away from London in Welwyn Garden City. The scene in which Ross’ actions are being watched closely by Vosen at the newspaper office was filmed in Hatton Garden street of the London Borough of Camden. The Guardian House (119 Farringdon Road, London) can also be briefly spotted in the aerial shots of the scene. Shooting for the film also took place in the historic city of Oxford in Oxfordshire.

Londoners may have recognized Waterloo Station (Waterloo Road, London South East1 8South West) when Bourne assists Ross in his escape. Moments before Ross’s assassination by Paz, the killer waits for his target at the Malmaison London Hotel located at 18-21 Charterhouse Square, Barbican, London EC1M 6AH. The cast and crew filmed several crucial scenes in Pinewood Studios (Pinewood Road, Slough, Iver SL0 0NH) as well. Located just a few miles away from London, the studio has been used for large-scale films, television, and commercial production.

The scenes in which the assassin is desperately searching for some clues in an internet cafe were filmed in Scootercaffe (132 Lower Marsh). Other production destinations in the region include Rosewood London Hotel (252 High Holborn), Charing Cross Underground Station, Mepham Street (South Bank, Lambeth), Shell Centre, Woolwich Arsenal Station (Woolwich New Road), and CC Bar (Renaissance Chancery Court Hotel).

New York, United States

The production of several crucial scenes in ‘The Bourne Ultimatum’ took place in New York. When Noah Vosen realizes that Ross knows about Blackbriar, the CIA Deputy Director heads straight to New York. The following scenes are filmed at 104 West 40th Street at 6th Avenue. New York County Family Court building located at 60 Lafayette Street can also be spotted in one of the scenes.

Kaufman Astoria Studios (34-12 36th Street, Queens, New York 11106) is also one of many shooting locations for the movie. The studio was built in 1921 and has been utilized for the production of movies like ‘The Money Pit,’ ‘Carlito’s Way,’ and ‘The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3.’ The cast and crew were also spotted filming some scenes in New York Port Authority, West 40th and West 41st Streets at 9th Avenue, and reportedly at John F Kennedy International Airport as well.

Paris, France

Paris also served as one of many filming locations for ‘The Bourne Ultimatum.’ Located in the northern central parts of France, the city is widely regarded as one of the fashion capitals of the world, and it has also served as a filming location of several movies in the past. The titular protagonist picks up a copy of The Guardian before taking a train from Gare du Nord located at 18 Rue de Dunkerque. In one of the scenes, Martin can be spotted leaving the Sèvres–Lecourbe metro station, which is located on the Boulevard Garibaldi, at Avenue de Breteuil.

Berlin, Germany

Various important scenes were also filmed in Berlin, which actually stood in for Moscow scenes. In the early moments of the film, Bourne tricks the Russian police and gets away by leaping off a train from Kievsky Train Station. The tense moments of the movie were actually filmed at Lichtenberg Station (Weitlingstraße 22, 10317 Berlin). There were other scenes that were shot in Platz der Vereinten Nationen and Frankfurter Allee, one of the oldest roads in the city.

Madrid, Spain

Madrid also served as a shooting location for the action thriller movie. In one of the scenes, Bourne is shown to be arriving at the Atocha station railway station located at Arganzuela. The scenes that depict Bourne spying in the city were filmed at Calle de la Virgen de los Peligros 10. Madrid has also stood in for Italy in some of the scenes. The meeting between Ross and his contact was actually shot in Café del Príncipe, Plaza de Canalejas 5.

Turin, Italy

Very few fans know that the production of ‘The Bourne Ultimatum’ was also done in Turin. Famous for its refined architecture and cuisine, the city is located in northern Italy. The region has a long history of film production that goes back to the early 20th century when Ambrosio Film, one of the earliest movie production and distribution companies in the country, was established. Popular flicks that were shot in the region include ‘The Italian Job,’ ‘Heaven,’ ‘Hannah and Her Sisters,’ ‘The Demons of St. Petersberg,’ and ‘Piazza Fontana: The Italian Conspiracy.’

Tangier, Morocco

The actors also visited the North African country of Morocco to shoot a few scenes. Production in the region was primarily limited to Tangier, a city located in northwestern parts of the country. The epic bike chasing scene following the murder of Neal Daniels that involved Desh and Bourne was filmed in the narrow lanes of the city. Tangier is an important trading center with deep ties with several European countries. The region is well-connected with several popular tourist attractions.

