Where Was The King’s Man Filmed?

Directed by Matthew Vaughn, the action-adventure comedy movie ‘The King’s Man’ serves as a prequel to the famous ‘Kingsman’ series of films, based on the comic book ‘The Secret Service’ by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons. When history’s most notorious tyrants come back from the dead to wage war against the populace, a nobleman and his protégée must stop them before genocide takes place.

While they embark upon the journey, the clock keeps ticking. A star-studded cast ensemble with Ralph Fiennes and Tom Hollander at the helm brings the story to life. Most of the movie takes place in London, while the viewers get a special tour of Yugoslavia. If you seek to identify the movie’s locations, let us be your guide.

The King’s Man Filming Locations

‘The King’s Man’ was filmed in several locations in and around England and Italy. Principal photography commenced on January 22, 2019. Ben Davis handled the cinematography, while Darren Gilford served as the production designer. Let us now take you to the specific locations where the movie was filmed.

South East England, England

Vaughn and the team filmed most parts of the movie in various locations in and around England, particularly South East England. The crew visited Berkshire to film a few scenes. Significantly, the First World War trench scenes were filmed at White Waltham, a village and civil parish west of the market town of Maidenhead, in the Royal Borough of Windsor in Berkshire.

The woodland scenes were filmed at the natural reserve Hankley Common. Situated southwest of Elstead in Surrey county, the 560-hectare natural reserve is also a popular filming location in the country. The biodiversity hotspot has been used time and again in movies, most memorably in James Bond ventures such as ‘The World Is Not Enough,’ ‘Die Another Day,’ and ‘Skyfall.’

Hertfordshire, England

The Duke of Oxford’s sprawling mansion is actually the Wrotham Park, a Grade II listed country house located in the parish of South Mimms in Hertfordshire, a home county in southern England. Located north of London, Hertfordshire is known for the picturesque villages in its scenic countryside and historic properties. Quite a few scenes, including the training of Conrad, were filmed in the estate.

London, England

Moreover, the Kingsman shop scenes were filmed at Huntsman and Sons, a high-end fashion company situated at 11 Savile Row in the upscale Mayfair district of London. The fashion store also features in ‘Kingsman: The Secret Service’ and ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle.’ A few scenes were also shot at Belgrave Square in Central London.

Piedmont, Italy

The production team also visited the Piedmont region of Italy, where they filmed scenes near Turin, a city known for its exquisite architecture and refined cuisine. Several scenes were filmed at La Venaria Reale (The Palace of Venaria), which doubled as a Yugoslavia location in the movie.

It is a former royal villa and estate located at Piazza Della Repubblica, 4, in Venaria Reale, just outside Turin. With over 950,000 square meters on its premises, the palace is one of the largest in the entire world. The crew captured sequences inside the chapel of Saint Uberto and The Galleria Grande, both located within the premises of the kingly estate. Lungo Po Armando Diaz and Royal Palace of Turin at Piazza Castello also served as a filming site for the movie.

