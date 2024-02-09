Yves Boni: Where is the African Raëlian Prophet Now?

The Raëlian movement originated in France and gradually expanded its influence, gaining followers not only in the United States but also in various other countries. Presently, the movement has garnered attention and followers in Japan and Africa. Yves Boni has emerged as a notable and influential leader within the Raëlian movement in Africa, and his story is featured in Netflix’s ‘Raël: The Alien Prophet.’

Who is Yves Boni?

Yves Boni completed his high school education at Modern de Grand Bassam in 1983. He pursued further studies in physical sciences at École Normale Supérieure d’Abidjan in Côte d’Ivoire. Initially working as a physical science teacher at the Ministry of National Education and Youth, his interest shifted when he joined the Raëlian movement in 1995. From that point onward, he became deeply involved and engaged within the group.

Yves Boni firmly believes that the embassy advocated by the Raëlian movement for decades should be constructed in Africa. The Raëlian movement envisions building an embassy to welcome extraterrestrial beings known as the Elohim when they visit Earth. This embassy is considered a symbolic structure representing an open invitation to these supposed advanced beings. Boni said, “I see each moment that passes with our Prophet Raël still alive as a generous gift from the Elohim, a kindness. As he says himself, he accomplished his mission. But if we create an embassy, and he can see it before he leaves, he deserves to. I’m convinced we will do it.”

Yves Boni expressed that his life is wholly dedicated to the Raëlian movement, and discontinuing his involvement would feel akin to his life ending. Becoming a significant leader in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, West Africa, Boni described that operations are running smoothly in the region. According to the latest information he shared, there are approximately 400 members and 30 guides actively contributing to the movement’s mission. Boni believes that, given Ivory Coast’s historical experiences, from slavery to colonization and neo-colonization, the country deserves to be the chosen land for the arrival of the alleged creators of human beings.

Yves Boni highlighted the various activities organized by the Raëlian movement in Africa, including field campaigns, baptisms, and seminars. Notably, some seminars were graced by the presence of Raël and Brigitte Boisselier, both of whom expressed satisfaction with the growth of the movement in Africa. Boni reminisced about Raël’s first seminar, describing the joyous response from the crowd, with people enthusiastically hugging and dancing with Raël during the event.

Yves Boni is Spreading His Teachings in Abidjan Today

As of writing, Yves Boni identifies as the African Raëlian prophet, residing in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, where he has emerged as a prominent figure for the movement. Known for his captivating speaking style, Boni has effectively garnered attention from followers. Notably environmentally conscious, he appreciates the subtle nuances of nature. Boni’s popularity extends to political visibility, as he participated in reform discussions among Ivory Coast political leaders in 2001.

In 2022, the Raëlian movement, situated on the banks of the Ebrié lagoon, commemorated its 40th anniversary since its inception. Yves Boni, officially recognized as the national guide of the Raëlian Community in Ivory Coast, played a pivotal role in leading the festivities. During the celebration, Boni reiterated the movement’s commitment to constructing the embassy in Africa. He emphasized that the community is actively preparing for the potential arrival of the Elohim, collaborating with government authorities and other stakeholders to transform this aspiration into reality. The anniversary marked a significant milestone for the movement under Boni’s guidance.

