Zachary Abell and Christina Araujo: Where Are the Killers Now?

In April 2018, Florida police received a call from a motel reporting a brutal crime scene in one of their rooms. Upon arriving, officers found a blood-soaked room, clearly indicating a violent incident had occurred. Shortly after, the body of a woman was discovered six miles away, later identified as Aileen Seiden. The nature of her injuries led investigators to conclude that she had been killed or severely injured in the motel room. CBS’ episode of ’48 Hours’ titled ‘Who Killed Aileen Seiden in Room 15’ covers the details of the crime and the eventual arrest of the perpetrators, Zachary Abell and Christina Araujo.

Zachary Abell and Christina Araujo Were in a Relationship With Aileen Seiden

According to one of Aileen Seiden’s friends, Aileen began dating Zachary Abell and Christina Araujo in 2017, forming a “throuple.” Initially, she seemed happy, believing she had found people who cared for her and enjoyed the lifestyle they built together. However, her friend, who prefers to be recognized by the name Allie, alleged that the relationship quickly soured. Jealousy and anger became common, and Aileen confided that one partner often felt excluded, causing tension. The relationship was not as smooth as she had initially hoped, and the harmony she once experienced began to unravel.

Aileen confided in Allie that Zachary Abell was physically abusing her, often calling her friend for support. She also revealed that she had been involved in physical altercations with Christina Araujo. It was uncharacteristic of Aileen, as she typically stood up for herself. She further alleged that Christina boasted about her father, Tony Araujo, being a high-ranking officer in the Florida Sheriff’s Department, claiming he had helped her out of trouble in the past. Aileen shared that her Christina would tell her that no one would care if someone like her was “getting hit.” It further isolated her in the relationship.

Despite the escalating abuse, Aileen stayed with Zachary and Christina and, in early 2018, decided to take a trip with them from Texas to South Florida. According to Allie, Aileen reached out during this time, asking for help to leave the toxic relationship. Just a short time later, on April 23, 2018, her remains were discovered in an abandoned cul-de-sac between the US 98 and I-75 highways. Her body showed signs of severe injuries, and police quickly determined that she had been killed in a nearby motel.

Zachary and Christina Confessed to a Friend That They Committed Murder

The motel staff informed the police that three individuals had been staying in the room, providing their names but leaving law enforcement unsure of their current whereabouts. By the time police began their search, Zachary Abell and Christina Araujo had already fled to the home of Michael Picavet, a longtime acquaintance of the trio. When they arrived at his house around 9:30 a.m., Picavet immediately asked where Aileen Seiden was. Initially, they claimed she had run away, but when confronted further, they admitted to killing her and abandoning her body by the side of the highway.

Picavet recounted that Zachary claimed he had been asleep on the bed and woke up to find that Christina had killed Aileen. He provided no further details and then proceeded to relax in a hot tub and have a few drinks. After Zachary passed out, Picavet spoke privately with Christina, confirming what had happened. At that point, Picavet decided to approach Christina’s father to inform him of the crime, hoping to facilitate their arrest in a safe manner. He drove to Palm Beach, Florida, where he met Tony Araujo at a gas station. There, he informed Tony that his daughter had committed murder and was asked to come to Tony’s office to discuss the situation further.

Zachary and Christina are Serving Sentences for Second-Degree Murder Today

At the police station, Picavet provided a statement in the presence of two detectives and Tony Araujo. Shortly afterward, both Zachary Abell and Christina Araujo were arrested at Picavet’s home. They were charged with murder and tampering with evidence. The two remained in custody for several years. In 2023, Christina decided to cooperate with authorities, agreeing to testify against Zachary. She claimed that Zachary had forced her to commit the murder and that she hadn’t acted willingly. Christina pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and received a 25-year prison sentence, with about five and a half years credited for time already served.

Zachary Abell’s trial began in January 2024, when he maintained that Christina Araujo was the one who killed Aileen Seiden. He claimed that he had asked Aileen to marry him just weeks before the incident and that he loved her. During the trial, Zachary’s mother, Kim Clark, who was set to testify in his defense, tragically passed away in her hotel room due to long-standing health issues, with no foul play involved. Despite his defense, Zachary was found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison. He is now 37 years old and is incarcerated at the Apalachee Correctional Institution West Unit. Christina, now 45, is serving her sentence at the Homestead Correctional Institution FDC, with her release date set for March 25, 2043.

