Zane and Kaylah: Is the Love Island Australia Pair Still Together?

Hulu’s ‘Love Island: Australia’ never fails to deliver fun and excitement, especially with the bombshell arrivals that continually shake up the villa dynamics. The entry of new contestants keeps things spicy, challenging established couples and creating fresh drama. In the sixth season, Zane Prophet was instantly captivated when he first laid eyes on Kaylah Holmes. Although he was already coupled up, he couldn’t ignore the undeniable connection and decided to take a chance. Their easy rapport and genuine chemistry quickly won over fans, making them one of the season’s most beloved pairs.

Kaylah and Zane’s Journey Began During Tumultuous Times

Zane Prophet was among the first to step into the villa, and during the initial coupling, he chose to pair with Mimi Paranihi. However, it wasn’t long before someone else caught his eye. Determined to explore all possibilities, Zane reciprocated when Xanthe Wessen expressed her interest. The two quickly grew close, spending much of their time together and appearing to be a solid couple destined to last the season. Xanthe felt safe with him, believing she had found someone special. But everything changed when the bombshell Kaylah Holmes entered the villa, turning the dynamics upside down and testing the bond between Zane and Xanthe.

When it came time for her first date, Kaylah chose Zane, and the two shared an effortless and enjoyable connection. He began to feel a growing attraction toward her, complicating his bond with Xanthe. At the next recoupling, Kaylah surprised everyone by choosing Zane as her partner, leaving Xanthe heartbroken. Feeling betrayed, the latter’s devastation deepened when she was eliminated from the villa shortly afterward. With a fresh start, Zane and Kaylah leaned into their connection, and their chemistry quickly flourished. As other strong couples stumbled around them, they remained confident in their bond, successfully staying together through several recouplings and solidifying their place as one of the villa’s most resilient pairs.

The two of them shared a love for physical exercise and challenged each other in the most wholesome ways. Even the time they spent in the hideaway was special. However, it wasn’t long before Zane realized he was no longer feeling the same spark as Kaylah and found himself drawn to Sophie Mills. Acknowledging that it wouldn’t be fair to either himself or Kaylah to continue their relationship half-heartedly, he decided to end things. After confiding in his friends, he had an honest conversation with Kaylah. While she politely accepted his explanation, she made it clear that she wanted to be with someone who was fully certain about her. The lack of wholehearted commitment from Zane was not enough for her, and they mutually decided to end their relationship, parting on respectful terms.

Kaylah and Zane Might Have Moved on From Their Relationship

While Zane and Kaylah continue to share the same villa, the proximity leaves room for speculation that their spark might reignite. However, recent developments suggest otherwise. In a recent interview, Kaylah revealed she is still in a relationship with someone she met during the season, but fans doubt it’s Zane. Clues point elsewhere—Kaylah was spotted partying with Eric Garcia in a clip and shared a photo of a book that Eric had also been reading, hinting at a connection between the two. It seems Kaylah has moved on, leaving little to be explored with Zane. As for Zane, he has remained tight-lipped publicly but appears poised to pursue a fresh connection as the season progresses.

Kaylah and Zane Are Very Diligent About Physical Fitness

Kaylah is a professional bikini bodybuilder with years of experience competing in shows and competitions. Her passion for fitness began early, stemming from her accomplishments as a champion swimmer. This foundation in athletics paved the way for her success in bodybuilding. Kaylah’s professional journey is further enhanced by her significant presence on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok, where she engages with a growing fan base. Her influence has also led to lucrative brand partnerships with companies such as GlamFit Bikinis. As an online fitness coach, she has built a thriving brand for herself, and it is destined to go to great heights.

Zane is a civil construction worker and a qualified plumber who brings both skill and precision to his professional life. A former rugby league athlete until 2022, Zane’s love for fitness has fueled his ambition to become a professional trainer. Currently studying to turn that dream into reality, the 24-year-old combines his outgoing and outdoorsy nature with a steadfast work ethic. With his dedication and potential, Zane is just beginning to scratch the surface of what he can achieve, setting himself up for a promising future.

