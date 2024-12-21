Zane and Jade: Is the Love Island Australia Couple Still Together?

The arrival of bombshells in ‘Love Island: Australia’ is always a game-changer, introducing new dynamics and shaking up the relationships that have started to form. In the sixth season, one such memorable moment occurred when Zane Prophet had the opportunity to meet Jade Phalen, a fiery bombshell who made an instant impact. Though their time together was brief, it was anything but uneventful. Jade, known for her confidence and charm, quickly caught Zane’s attention, sparking chemistry that was undeniable. Their conversations were filled with flirtation, and the connection between them became a talking point for both the other Islanders and the audience.

Zane and Jade Got Very Little Time Together in the Villa

Zane Prophet was one of the original Islanders who stepped into the villa on the first day, hoping to find a meaningful connection. While he initially struck up a strong bond with Xanthe Wessen, his focus shifted when he crossed paths with Kaylah Holmes, a bombshell whose arrival turned heads. Feeling an undeniable spark, Zane decided to explore things with Kaylah, and their relationship flourished—until it didn’t. Adding to the drama, fans speculated about a potential pairing with Sophie Mills, someone Zane knew from outside the villa. Though he assured Sophie that his connection with Kaylah was over, when it came time for the recoupling, Zane ultimately chose Kaylah, leaving Sophie surprised.

It was a whirlwind of emotions when Sophie decided to confront Kaylah, revealing the truth about Zane’s intentions and disclosing that the two of them had been intimate. The revelation drove a sharp wedge between Zane and Kaylah, leading to the abrupt end of their relationship in the villa. Left despondent and questioning his chances of finding a true connection, Zane was at a low point—until Jade Phalen entered as a bombshell. Her arrival immediately reignited his spirits as she caught his eye with her charm and confidence. The pair shared brief but meaningful moments together, creating a spark that left viewers smitten by their budding connection.

Despite the chemistry between Zane and Jade, the fan poll results revealed that they were the couple with the least amount of votes. This wasn’t surprising, as their time on screen had been brief, and the audience hadn’t had much time to connect with them. When it came time for the other contestants to make a choice between Zane and Jade or Dylan and Sophie, they ultimately chose to save Dylan and Sophie. As a result, Zane and Jade were eliminated from the villa, marking the end of their brief but eventful journey on the season.

Zane and Jade Are Not in a Relationship Anymore

In an interview after their exit from the season, Zane and Jade shared that their relationship couldn’t work outside of the villa. Zane admitted that the constant drama and commotion inside the villa had a negative impact on his connection with Jade and made it difficult for their bond to develop into something deeper. He acknowledged that their relationship was still new and that they hadn’t had the chance to truly connect on a more meaningful level. Jade, on the other hand, spoke about her relationship status, revealing that she had never been in a serious relationship before the villa. Since returning from her time on the season, she has started seeing someone new. Unfortunately, that someone is not Zane, and it seems that their paths have already diverged.

Zane and Jade Have Very Different Professional Aspirations

Zane Prophet has built a comfortable life for himself on the Gold Coast, Australia, where he enjoys a lifestyle full of adventure. Formerly a rugby player until 2022, he decided to quit the sport when it began taking a physical toll on his body. Currently, he is working in civic construction and is a qualified plumber. Despite his success in this field, his long-term goal is to become a certified gym trainer. Given his dedication to physical fitness, it’s clear that his aspirations are not far-fetched, and he’s determined to make this transition in the near future.

Jade Phalen has carved out a successful career in retail, working as a Store Manager based in Brisbane, Australia. She enjoys life on her own terms and has expressed that she is not looking to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. In fact, Jade has mentioned that she hasn’t kept in touch with her fellow islanders from the season and is focused on her work and personal life. She seems content with her current path and has no plans to shift her career in the foreseeable future.

Read More: Niko and Mia: Are the Love Island Australia Stars Still Together?