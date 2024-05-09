Zatima Renewed For Season 4 at BET+

‘Zatima’ has secured the green light for a fourth season. The filming process is scheduled to commence on June 3rd in Atlanta. This comedy-drama series, created by Tyler Perry, also serves as a spin-off of ‘Sistas.’

While the exact premiere date for season 3 on BET+ remains unconfirmed, a review of past seasons provides valuable insights. Typically, ‘Zatima’ seasons have debuted within nine months or less after filming concluded, suggesting that season 3 is likely to hit screens in September.

In season 2, we saw the layers and complexities of Zac and Fatima’s relationship as they confronted escalating challenges. A domestic incident involving Zac’s mother, Ms. Gladys, unveiled their strained dynamic, testing their bond. Despite Fatima’s supportive efforts during a hospital visit, tensions soared, leading Zac to reject assistance from both Dr. Reid and his friends. The situation worsened when Zac attended dinner at Fatima’s parents’ house, sparking a confrontation and casting doubts on their future together. Then, in the latter half of season 2, Zac and Fatima grappled with their relationship’s aftermath while Bryce attempted to mend fences. Despite Zac’s efforts, doubts lingered about their future, leading to a pivotal moment of clarity for Nathan. Meanwhile, tensions escalated between Zac and Jeremiah over their mother, Gladys, as shocking revelations emerged about the company’s finances.

As anticipation builds for ‘Zatima’ season 3, viewers eagerly await the continuation of storylines from the previous season. Zac faces numerous challenges, including the passing of his mother and revelations about Bryce’s actions. Meanwhile, Zac and Fatima reconcile their relationship, only to receive life-changing news: Fatima is pregnant, and Zac is the father. With the impending arrival of their child, season 3 promises to dive into new dynamics and plot twists, heightening the intrigue of the show even further. It is too early to make speculations about season 4 at this juncture, given that a lot will depend on how season 3 will unfold.

As announced earlier, the main returning cast for season 3 includes Devale Ellis as Zachary “Zac” Taylor, Crystal Renee Hayslett as Fatima Wilson, Remington Hoffman as Bryce, Guyviaud Joseph as Tony, and Ameer Baraka as Jeremiah. Additionally, Cameron Fuller as Nathan and Nzinga Imani as Angela are also expected to return, considering their integral roles in the storyline. While season 3’s storyline holds significant weight, it’s reasonable to anticipate the return of most of the main cast for season 4 as well.

Atlanta has served as the consistent backdrop for previous iterations of the show. Most notably, ‘Mea Culpa,’ another Tyler Perry production, recently utilized Atlanta as its setting. Additionally, Tyler Perry’s ‘The Oval‘ is also filmed in Atlanta.

