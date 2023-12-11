Zion Clark: Where is The Wrestler Now?

Born without legs, Zion faced numerous obstacles throughout his life, yet he refused to be defined by his physical disability. Instead, he channeled his determination into becoming a successful wrestler, defying stereotypes and proving that strength goes beyond the idea of an able body. His story, featured in Netflix’s short documentary titled ‘Zion,’ illustrates the incredible capacity of an individual with disabilities who transcended barriers, showcasing not only his abilities but also the power of the human spirit to overcome obstacles and achieve greatness.

Zion Clark Found Comfort in Wrestling

Zion Clark, born with Caudal regression syndrome, faced a challenging start to life as he was given up for adoption by his birth mother. Much of his childhood was marked by a series of transitions between foster homes, where he experienced both mental and physical abuse. However, in February 2016, he was adopted by Kimberly Hawkins. Zion found a stable and loving home with Kimberly and his two adopted sisters, Quamarri and Indy Clark. Zion’s resilience shone through, and in 2016, he achieved a significant milestone by graduating from Washington High School.

Yet, Zion Clark’s journey to success was far from effortless. Wrestling became his refuge during moments of profound self-doubt and pent-up anger. The school served as the backdrop for his transformative experience, where he discovered solace and purpose. Engaging in rigorous workouts at the gym became a source of both physical and mental well-being, offering him a respite from life’s challenges. Under the guidance of his coach, Gilbert Donahue, Zion excelled in wrestling, rising to the top of his game.

He not only cultivated a social circle but also shed the prosthetic legs that had been a source of discomfort. Although narrowly missed qualification for the Ohio High School State Wrestling Championships in his senior year, Zion’s achievements were commendable. Unwilling to halt his progress, he pursued higher education at community college and later shifted to Kent State University in Tuscarawas, Ohio, where he got into business management while continuing his passion for wrestling.

Zion Clark is Preparing For Olympics

Remaining true to his commitment, Zion pursued collegiate-level competition at Kent State University. Progressing consistently in his wrestling skills, he evolved into a formidable force. However, it was in college that Zion expanded his horizons, exploring new sports and developing an interest in wheelchair racing. Venturing into professional competition, he made his debut in the ‘Gladiator Challenge: Seasons Beatings’ on December 17, 2022. In an impressive display of prowess, he triumphed over Eugene Murray, a fully-abled athlete, securing victory.

At present, Zion holds the Guinness World Records for the “fastest man on two hands,” “highest box jumps with the hands,” and “most diamond push-ups in three minutes.” His remarkable achievements extend to competing in wrestling at the Olympics and wheelchair racing at the Paralympics in 2020. In August 2021, he released the successful book ‘Zion Unmatched,’ offering insights into his extraordinary journey. Zion maintains an active presence on YouTube and Instagram, sharing his experiences and inspiring others. Additionally, he has ventured into the world of fashion with his clothing brand, Legends, which has garnered significant acclaim.

In May 2023, audiences witnessed Zion’s diverse talents as he competed on HBO’s ‘Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel.’ Expanding beyond sports, he showcased a combination of athletic and musical abilities on ‘America’s Got Talent’ in 2023, revealing proficiency in playing the piano, guitar, and drums. Despite being eliminated in the top 5 of the semi-finals, Zion’s versatility left a lasting impression.

Zion’s Netflix documentary proved to be a resounding success, deeply resonating with audiences and leaving an indelible impact on many hearts. The film garnered prestigious recognition as an official selection for the Sundance Film Festival and clinched two Emmys at the 40th annual Sports Emmy Awards. Its widespread acclaim reinforces the idea that Zion’s extraordinary journey demanded to be shared with the world. Recognizing the significance of his narrative, Zion has willingly shared his experiences through interviews with various channels and notable figures, including Ellen DeGeneres.

He firmly believes that his story holds importance and deserves to be heard. Celebrating his 26th birthday on September 23, 2023, Zion lives in Los Angeles now. Currently, he is dedicatedly preparing for the Paris Olympics in 2024, as he revealed in a recent interview. Supported by his loyal friend and hardworking manager, Craig Levinson, Zion also finds companionship in his beloved pitbull dog, Canna. With such steadfast support and determination, it appears that nothing will stand in the way of Zion Clark’s continued success in the foreseeable future.

