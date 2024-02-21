Zoe Hallam: Where is Stalking Survivor Now?

Netflix’s ‘Can I Tell You a Secret?’ focuses on just how one person targeted various women across the United Kingdom via the internet. Zoe Hallam was one of the victims of the cyberstalking done by a man named Matthew Hardy. Her story captivated many viewers, who could not help but feel for her as she explained the struggle and pain she went through. Featured in the documentary series, Zoe has gained many fans who cannot help but be curious about where she is these days.

Zoe Hallam Tried to Find Just Who Was Stalking Her

A resident of Lincolnshire, England, Zoe Hallam found Instagram to be a great platform when it came to building connectivity. Working as a model, she was able to get to know many photographers. However, one weekend, she received a message from someone named Tracey. The profile seemed to belong to a fellow model. Believing it to be someone who just wanted to complement her work, she did not pay it much mind.

However, not long after, she received a message from someone on Snapchat claiming that they were a photographer who wanted to tell her a secret. Afraid of just what this person might be trying to tell her, she tracked the person down on Instagram and asked them if they were talking to her on Snapchat. When the photographer claimed that they did not even have a Snapchat account, Zoe realized that someone was contacting her via a fake profile. Hence, she messaged them on Snapchat that she knew that they were not who they were claiming to be.

Zoe’s words prompted the person messaging her to start talking in a more aggressive tone. They claimed that they had been in contact with some of Zoe’s family members, which shocked her, and she asked the person on the other end why they were doing this. She then got to know that the stalker had apparently created a fake Facebook profile of hers and even talked to one of her friend’s father in a flirty manner. Using the screenshots that the impersonator had sent her, the person who was doing this was apparently none other than Tracey, who had contacted her earlier.

As such, Zoe used Facebook to let everyone know that Tracey was scamming people using a fake profile of hers. However, a photographer then informed Zoe that the profile actually did not belong to the real Tracey, and she herself was facing issues regarding online identity theft. Things escalated with Zoe getting bombarded by hundreds of messages every day. She started to suspect everyone around her, especially when she realized that her stalker was gathering a lot of personal information about her.

Things came to a head when the stalker told her how they knew about the details of her exercise classes. She started to keep a record of everything, and when the stalker hinted that they were someone she knew well. A string of text conversations made Zoe think that her stalker was her friend from Boot Camp called Nathan, who had contacted her using a number she was told was being used by someone impersonating her.

However, when Zoe called Boot Camp to check up on Nathan, she realized the person claiming to be Nathan and messaging her was not actually him. In fact, Nathan and his wife claimed that they had been having a conversation with her via text already, which shocked her. As it turns out, the stalker had contacted Nathan and had been able to get Zoe’s actual number and schedule by impersonating her. She then received a call from someone who did not say anything after calling her but breathed heavily.

One time, the stalker had called Zoe when she was out with a friend named. The friend decided to answer for her and told the person on the other end to stop messaging Zoe. However, the stalker then replied with a text stating, “Oh, hi Lily – how is Phil?” This only terrified Zoe more, and she could not understand how the stalker knew Lily and Lily’s father’s name. This prompted Zoe to go to the police, but she confessed that she felt embarrassed about it all and had gotten the impression that the officers might be blaming her somewhat for it. When Zoe asked them to at least trace the number from which she was called, she was told that tracing numbers was only done was cases involving rape and murders, which only upset Zoe more.

Zoe Hallam is Traveling Across the World

In July 2019, one of Zoe Hallam’s ex-partners told her that he had been contacted by someone named Matthew Hardy regarding her. Realizing that this might be a credible lead, she tried to do research on him and found that Matthew Hardy had been sentenced in 2010 for Facebook hacking. Realizing the similarities between her story and Hardy’s history, she realized this was the man behind it all. Zoe gave all the information she had on the case to Kevin Anderson and did take comfort in the fact that Hardy was sentenced to nine years in prison on January 26, 2022.

As of writing, Zoe continues to work as a model. Though she does find it hard to trust people easily, she has remained open to positive things in life. Now, in a happy relationship, Zoe and her partner can often be seen traveling across the world. Some of the places that the two have explored include Austria and Vietnam. More recently, Zoe also traveled to Japan and Mexico.

Read More: Where is Abby Furness Now?