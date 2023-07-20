Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Episode 2 Recap and Ending, Explained

In ‘Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead’ episode 2 titled ‘Bucket List of the Dead,’ Akira goes to a nearby shop to purchase some beer so that he can enjoy it quitely at his apartment. There he meets a mysterious woman who ends up saving his life. When he returns to his apartment, Akira makes a long-list of things he wants to do before turning into a zombie. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead’ episode 2. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Episode 2 Recap

While the zombie apocalypse wreaks havoc in Japan, Akira enjoys drinking beer in his apartment. For him, the last few days have been wonderful as he finally feels free as he does not have to go to work against his will. Unfortunately, he runs out of beer at some point and realizes that he needs to visit a nearby shop to get it. Since the staircase is filled with zombies, he decides to descend using a pipe.

While going down he is introduced to Mr and Mrs Kosaka, who are shocked at his willingness to take such a huge risk. But Akira is kind enough to ask if they need something before leaving. When he finally reaches the shop, he is really happy and walks inside nonchalantly singing a made-up song about beer. All of a sudden he notices a woman hoarding essential supplies at the store. She does not talk much, but Akira is in awe of her beauty.

Since she is one of the few survivors he has met, he asks for his number so that they can remain in touch. The woman points out Akira’s nonchalant attitude to the crisis and mentions that he does not appear to take anything seriously which could be detrimental to her possibility of survival. When the zombies start entering the store, she remain calm and all of the sudden pushes Akira to the ground. Moments later, a truck rams into the store killing all the zombies there.

Without saying a word, the woman goes away and Akira is left scratching his head how she could have predicted something like that. Later when he arrives at his building, he tries to call Mr. and Mrs. Kosaka but is shocked to learn that they have been killed by zombies. Akira then sits in his apartment that night and makes a long list of things he wants to do before turning into a zombie himself. One of them includes meeting his parents, whom he has not seen in a while.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Episode 2 Ending: What is Shizuka’s Strategy For the Zombie Apocalypse? How Did She Save Akira’s Life?

Earlier that day, a woman named Shizuka was also thinking about the apocalypse. Interestingly, she was the one who had saved Akira from the truck. Unlike Akira who has not taken the zombie apocalypse seriously, Shizuka really plans every single step from day one. Every morning she wakes up and makes sure that she is physically active by exercising- while listening to the daily news. It turns out that the situation is getting worse every day and there has been no official word from the government until now.

Some even fear that the zombies have overtaken the entire country and there is no organized government to deal with the threat. If this is true then everyone is destined to defend themselves. Shizuka is quite objective about the threats in the present circumstances and has a very balanced view of the whole scenario. She makes concrete plans about everything that she plans to do now. From her apartment, Shizuka closely observes the movements of the zombies and comes to the conclusion that they are of two kinds typically. They either run fast or slow. Judging which one is which can be critical to one’s survival.

With this critical knowledge, she left home that day to collect some crucial supplies so that she can live safely without worrying about basic necessities. She used a bicycle to go to the shop and had installed a camera on it, to monitor the situation outside when she was collecting all the necessary supplies. Shizuka notices Akira coming inside the store and that’s why she knows that he is not a threat. It is the same camera that allows her to see the oncoming truck that she eventually protects Akira from.

