Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Episode 4 Recap and Ending, Explained

In ‘Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead’ episode 4 titled ‘Flight Attendant of the Dead,’ Kencho pokes fun at Akira for not getting girls. The two friends later end up at an underground supermarket where they meet three flight attendants. Akira sees this as a chance to finally get a date but things don’t really turn out as he had expected. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead’ episode 4. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Episode 4 Recap

After managing to narrowly escape the zombie attack, Akira and Kencho turn the terrace into their base. They have a great time together and appear to have no regrets. When Kencho cooks delicious food, he mentions that a man must know how to cook. He also pokes fun at his friend that his poor cooking has been the reason for his inability to get girls. Naturally, Akira does not like these comments and challenges him that he will find a girl to date today.

The two friends later go to the market to get a flatscreen TV as Akira had it on his bucket list. When they end up at a roadblock, a runaway truck hurtling in their direction threatens to put their life in danger. Akira drives his bike into an underground tunnel that is connected to a showroom. Since they are flocked by zombies, they enter the showroom and close the shutter. That’s when Kencho and Akira learn that they are not alone there.

Three flight attendants named Yukari, Maki, and Reika are there along with an old man who looks really nervous and does not really talk to anyone. All of them get to know each other. They end up dining and drinking, which shocks Kencho and Akira as doing it was literally on their bucket list. Akira eventually ends up drinking too much to impress the girls and ends up in the toilet where he vomits uncontrollably.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Episode 4 Ending: Is Yukari Dead? What Happens to Reika and Maki?

After getting drunk, Maki and Kencho head to the furniture department on the upper floor and have sex there. Meanwhile, Reika complains about the decline of the aviation industry and her job in particular. It appears that she is not at all thrilled with where her life is heading and with the zombie apocalypse, she naturally feels even more lost. Just when she is complaining about everything to herself, the old man suddenly jumps between her legs.

Reika feels that he trying to sexually harass her but it turns out that the old man has actually been hiding a zombifying injury on his leg. Now he has already turned into a zombie and managed to bite Reika as well. Elsewhere, Yukari helps Akira who is vomiting in the toilet. She rubs his back and reassures him that everything will be okay. When Akira feels better, he asks her why she decided to help him. It turns out that she just felt bad for him and reveals that she already has a boyfriend.

The two end up striking up a conversation in which Yukari confesses her insecurities. She has lately started questioning her decision to become a flight attendant after being scolded by the old man. Akira tells her that he worked for a toxic company and could not muster the courage to quit even though he hated it. As he looks back at his decision now, he feels that he was living someone else’s dream. He asks Yukari if her dream of becoming a flight attendant was her own or not.

Meanwhile, Kencho has heard the commotion when Reika gets bitten by the old man. When he comes down with Maki, he almost gets bitten too. Unfortunately, Maki is killed in the attack. When Reika tries to injure Kencho again, he smashes her head. Although she has been zombified at this point, he feels sorry and thinks that he has taken her life. All of a sudden he remembers that the old man is missing.

As Yukari is about to say something, she feels that someone is approaching from behind. When she turns around, the old man leaps at her and bites her neck. Akira manages to punch him and push him down the stairs but it’s already too late. Yukari knows that her fate is sealed now and asks Akira to go away, but he hugs her instead. She turns him around and tells him that a flight attendant once rubbed her back when she was young.

Her kindness made her dream of becoming like her which is why she chose her current career. Now that she looks back, Yukari has no regrets. As she pushes Akira away, the old man attacks her again and kills her. Akira and Kencho manage to run away with a flat-screen TV as they had planned. When they get back to their base, Akira adds his desire to recall his childhood dream to his bucket list.

