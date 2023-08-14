Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Episode 5 Recap and Ending, Explained

In ‘Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead’ episode 5 titled ‘Hero of the Dead,’ Akira decides that he will make his childhood dream of becoming a superhero a reality. He visits an aquarium and makes a suit out of a shark suit after which he helps rescues a group of strangers by fighting a zombie. That’s when he meets Shizuka again and the two end up getting into a tough spot with Kenchou. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead’ episode 5. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Episode 5 Recap

After thinking hard about his childhood dream, Akira realizes that he has always deeply desired to become a superhero. That dream has stayed with him, till now and in the middle of the apocalypse, he wants to make that dream come true. When he shares his desire with Kenchou, his friend naturally feels quite confused since he always has no superpowers to pull off something so extraordinary.

Later they visit an aquarium to get a shark suit that can protect people from dangerous bite injuries. Akira turns it into a superhero suit and soon they run into a crisis situation. A group of people are being chased down by zombies and the duo decides to help them get shelter in the aquarium. Akira ends up fighting a group of zombies alone and thanks to the suit he stays unharmed. Interestingly, the group of people also includes Shizuka, whom Akira had met a while ago.

Akira tries to talk to Shizuka in the aquarium but she questions his motives to become a hero and leaves him dumbfounded. The situation takes a dark turn when a shark zombie infiltrates and panic ensues. In a hurry, one of the survivors there pushes Shizuka who falls to the ground and is left behind while others escape.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Episode 5 Ending: Does Akira Defeat the Shark Zombie? Does Shizuka Choose to Stay With Kencho and Akira?

After managing to escape the hall, Akira looks for Shizuka and realizes that she is not there. Meanwhile, Shizuka has accepted her fate and sits helplessly on the ground as the shark zombie approaches to eat her. All of a sudden, Akira jumps from the air conditioning vent and pushes the zombie away just when it is about to leap forward and eat Shizuka. In spite of all this, Shizuka is still critical of Akira as he came to the place unprepared and does not even have a plan. Akira accepts his flaws but claims that he does not always need a reason or a plan to do something, as life is oftentimes just about listening to one’s heart and taking the leap of faith.

Now that the shark zombie is not going to stop, the duo must come up with a plan. At first, they flee trying to avoid the zombie as much as possible. Suddenly Shizuka asks Akira if he is willing to risk it all on a plan she just came up with. Akira replies in the affirmative and the two run until they go in opposite directions. The shark zombie chases Akira while Shizuka goes to grab something. It turns out that she knows that sharks have electric receptors in their head that can be used against them. She plans to give the shark a shock in order to try to make it lose consciousness.

However, it is still unclear if the plan is going to work or not. By this time, Kenchou has also appeared at the air conditioning vent and tries to draw the attention of the zombie towards himself. He removes all his clothes which makes the zombie attack him. While the shark is distracted, Shizuka arrives there with the batteries that she needed. Akira calls out the shark zombie and when it tries to attack him, he punches it with the electric batteries, giving it a shock that makes it lose consciousness immediately. As the shark zombie lies unresponsive on the floor, the trio finally takes a breath of relief.

Later that evening, they leave the aquarium, parting ways with the large group they just met. Shizuka is still very careful of Akira as he is as reckless as he was ever before. Furthermore, his goal of living his life to the fullest before becoming a zombie is unacceptable to her as she wants to survive the apocalypse instead. Because of the conflict in the fundamental goals, Shizuka feels that she should part ways with Akira. But moments before Akira is about to drive away on his bike with Kenchou, she exchanges her number with him arguing that there is no harm in doing so.

